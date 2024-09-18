The first animated series coming out of James Gunn’s DC Universe is Creature Commandos at the end of this year. While most details are kept tightly under wraps, as the release date nears the cast, and creators are finally talking more about the project to provide fans an insight into what to expect from the familiar characters in a new universe. The most exciting thing about the new DC Universe is that live-action films will crossover with their television shows, animation, and video games. In a recent interview David Harbour, who voices Frankenstein in the upcoming series teases how his character could translate to live-action.

Speaking about the cast reprising their roles for live-action Harbour told Comic Book, "I don't know if I'm waiting for the phone call," Harbour explained. "I mean, I'm not like down by the phone. but no, there's nothing specific yet, or at least I haven't heard anything specific.” But the actor did not turn down the idea completely, divulging, “But I know that what tends to happen with these things is like the project's really good. And I just have a feeling... I think Frank (Grillo's) already moved into Peacemaker. I have a feeling it probably will come up.” The Stranger Things actor teased that Creature Commandos is “really good.”

“We'll talk about it at New York Comic Con, but it's like it's it's very special, very funny. I think you've probably seen the trailer. It's really great. All those all those characters, Dr. Phosphorus and the Bride... I can't imagine they wouldn't want to do it live action, but we'll have to see. That's all in the mind of the wacky, brilliant James Gunn."

Frankenstein Could be CGI in Live-Action

Image via DC Studios

Fans would love to experience the highly integrated universe where the voice actors could also embody their characters on screen. Given the variety of talents behind Creature Commandos, it's only a matter of time before they are introduced in live-action. Musing on whether Frankenstein would be done with the help of CGI or practical effects, the actor said, "I wonder what it would be." The actor thinks “They might do the CGI thing that they did with Taika [Waititi's Korg] in Thor: Ragnarok. I feel like there's probably a universe of that nowadays. I feel like the practical stuff, although I love it, is really falling a bit by the wayside."

Along with Harbour the series also cast Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Creature Commandos will debut on December 5.