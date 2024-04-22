The Big Picture James Gunn's Creature Commandos series is progressing well, with animatics and all recordings completed for the first storyboards.

The adult animated series, set in the new DC Universe, features familiar characters like Rick Flag Sr., Frankenstein, and more.

David Harbor, excited to play Frankenstein, praises Gunn's writing and teases the series as hilarious and wildly funny. Stay tuned for updates.

Creature Commandos fans heads up, James Gunn has provided a new update about the upcoming animated series and it seems like the first story set in Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC universe is a step closer to completion. The seven-episode long series, penned by Gunn, will follow a black ops team formed by Amanda Waller and will be set in the present time and boasts an impressive voice cast.

Recently, when Gunn was enquired about the status of the series production on Threads, the director revealed "Animatics and all recording done," meaning the final storyboards made for the pre-visualization process before the animation begins are locked in, adding “Waiting on the first animated cuts.”

What Do We Know About ‘Creature Commandos?’

Creature Commandos is an adult animated series based on DC Comics featuring the eponymous team including the likes of Rick Flag Sr., The Bride, Frankenstein, Nina Mazursky, and more. The series will be the first in the new DC Universe and Gunn revealed previously that the series will start the trend at DC of using the same actors for every project across all media, making everything seamless for the audience.

David Harbor, who will play Frankenstein, previously told Collider, "We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing.” Of his casting, he revealed, “I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written.” He also teased his character, revealing “It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff.”

The series cast Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as a new character Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Harbour as Eric Frankenstein along with Anya Chalotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Steve Agee returning as John Economos.

Creature Commandos is expected to drop sometime this year. Stay Tuned to Collider for further updates.