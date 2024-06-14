The Big Picture James Gunn aims to bring unity and consistency to the DCU, ensuring characters remain consistent across all mediums.

Creature Commandos picks up after Peacemaker, introducing literal monsters and tying into the upcoming Superman film.

DC fans can expect to see the same actor playing a role in live-action, animation, and gaming within the unified DCU.

In the midst of filming two highly anticipated DCU projects, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn just revealed some intriguing new details about an upcoming series. Gunn took the stage at the Annecy Animation Festival to talk about Creature Commandos, the animated series which is set to premiere this December on Max. Before providing specifics on the show, Gunn talked about what the debut DCU animated series means and how it fits into the larger universe:

"It's a cornerstone of the legacy we've been entrusted to carry at DC Studios and plays an integral role in the vision for our future storytelling. Since taking the reins, our true north has been to bring DC film, TV, animation, and gaming into alignment under a single banner and bring a sense of unity and consistency to the DCU as a whole. This frees us to create a range of products that are diverse and compelling, and deliver great stand-alone entertainment experiences on every medium, while also being part of a larger story that we're telling with our unified DCU."

With DC's history of rushing projects and operating in different timelines and universes, it's hard not to be excited listening to Gunn talk about the continuity and consistency he's striving for in the DCU. Something else that has also plagued DC stories for quite some time is multiple actors occupying the same role at the same time, which Gunn hopes to largely, but not entirely, eliminate under his leadership:

"What this means in practical terms is that our characters can move in and out of animation or jump into a game or onto the big screen, but they will remain consistent throughout: same character, same history, same actor."

Other universes such as Matt Reeves' Batman and Todd Phillips' Joker will continue to exist outside the DCU, but when it comes to the universe which will kick off with Superman in 2025, fans can expect to see the same actor occupying a role, whether it be in live-action, animation, or even gaming — an undeniably intriguing premise.

When Does ‘Creature Commandos’ Take Place?

In addition to revealing how Creature Commandos fits into the larger DCU, Gunn also provided specific information on which characters will appear in the show, and when it takes place:

"The new series picks up directly after the Peacemaker season one finale, which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she's no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine, morally questionable missions. Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad or Peacemaker."

Gunn mentioned that Waller's new team will consist of "actual, literal monsters." More information was unveiled shortly by Midou Mir, French News Editor for crunchyroll, on his personal X account. Mir revealed that characters from Creature Commandos will also appear in Superman, the DCU debut film set to premiere in July 2025. With so many shows and movies in live-action and animation in development, and the official launch of the DCU getting closer every day, it's a great time to be a fan of comic book stories.

Creature Commandos premieres later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and stream the first season of Peacemaker on Max.

