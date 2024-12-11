The moment comic book fans have been waiting for is finally here. James Gunn’s DCU has arrived with the premiere of the new Max adult animated series Creature Commandos. Based on the lesser known DC property, the Commandos are another rag-tag team of colorful characters, both of the familiar and fresh variety. One of the faces moviegoers will recognize is Weasel, and the dangerous humanoid rodent is getting a new stature from McFarlane Toys in honor of Creature Commandos’ premiere.

The new piece is a part of McFarlane's DC Direct 1:8th scale resin statue line, and is available now for pre-order for a limited time from select retailers like Amazon for $129.99 USD. The figure stands at nine inches tall including the base. While it does emulate the art style of the Creature Commandos series, this Weasel design isn't too different from his look in his debut film The Suicide Squad. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise since Gunn directed that hard-R action comedy, and his brother Sean Gunn is back to voice the villain. This is one of the first bits of DC merchandise for the new continuity, joining the monstrous Pop collection Funko recently announced for the series.

What's ‘Creature Commandos’ About?

The series, not too dissimilar to The Suicide Squad, follows a black ops group made up of villains and prisoners going on dangerous missions. This new team consists of David Harbour’s Frankenstein, Indiran Varma’s Bride of Frankenstein, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova’s Princess Ilana Rostovic, and Alan Tudyk’s Doctor Phosphorus. There will be holdovers from the previous DCEU as well. Besides Weasel, this includes Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Steve Agee’s John Enconomos. This is the first step in the larger DCU that’ll soon feature Gunn’s Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Brave and the Bold (Batman), and Peacemaker Season 2.

Characters like Rick Flag Sr. will be appearing in other future DC projects like Superman and Peacemaker. The DCU is off to a much-needed great start as Creature Commandos currently has a certified fresh critics' rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. As we get further into its first season, it'll be exciting to see if McFarlane will be adding other villains to their DC Direct and DC Multiverse lines. Creatures like Frankenstein and The Bride are just dying for that kind of collectible treatment.

Where Can You Stream ‘Creature Commandos’?

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are currently streaming on Max. Season 1 will consist of seven episodes with new episodes debuting every Thursday. The trailer for Creature Commandos can be viewed below.