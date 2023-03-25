Horror fans have a new figure to look out for as NECA has revealed a brand-new look at their upcoming Creature From the Black Lagoon figure, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting. The figure will be available for collectors to pick up when it hit shelves this summer in an undetermined August release.

The figure features the titular monster, also known as the Gill-man, in his traditional color patten with various shades of dark green, bolstered by a highly-detailed sculpt that effectively captures the character's look from the original film. Measuring at 7 inches, the upcoming figure also comes with three extra pairs of hands alongside three additional heads to offer collector's variety when displaying the highly-articulated figure. No word yet if the figure will also be available in black-and-white like previous releases from NECA. However, additional details are likely to be revealed as it nears its debut later this summer.

NECA has an extensive history with the brand, with several figures released in the past depicting the iconic horror franchise. However, the reveal of the figure follows a recent wave of newer toys from NECA based on the classic Universal Monsters. Previously, NECA announced upcoming figures based on the titular monsters, such as The Bride of Frankenstein. Whether additional characters are to be announced remains a mystery for now, but with new figures of several popular characters already revealed, it wouldn't come as a surprise if more are just around the corner.

The Enduring Legacy of The Creature From the Black Lagoon

Debuting in theaters in 1954, The Creature From the Black Lagoon remains a staple classic from Universal's classic line of horror films alongside Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man. The success of the film led to two additional sequels alongside the unsuccessful development of remakes that never saw the light of day. In recent years, Universal has attempted to revitalize the franchise with several unsuccessful attempts, the most notable being the Dark Universe, which began and ended with The Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise, which was universally panned by critics and audiences.

However, despite failed attempts in the past, the classic Universal Monsters may still have a bright future ahead of them following the release of The Invisible Man in 2020, which returned the classic character to his horror roots while also re-imagining him for modern audiences. With a reboot of The Wolf Man starring Ryan Gosling in development alongside the upcoming release of Renfield next month, there may yet still be room for the Gill-man to return to the big screen to terrify audiences once again.

NECA's upcoming Creature From the Black Lagoon figure hits shelves this August. Check out the official images of the figure below.

