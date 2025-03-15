The Universal Monsters have seen a resurgence of sorts on the big screen in the last half decade, with remakes like The Invisible Man and Wolf Man terrifying audiences alongside reimaginings like Renfield and Abigail. With that have come new collectibles from the likes of Funko and NECA. This has all helped introduce a new generation of fans to these classic horror villains. However, while popular characters like Dracula and Frankenstein's Monster have gotten most of the spotlight, one of the more underrated gems from that gothic era was the Creature From the Black Lagoon. Now, after 70 years, the 1954 creature feature is getting some scaly love from Mondo with a new haunting figure.

The definitive Creature From the Black Lagoon ⅙ scale figure is marketed as a two-figure piece. The “Gill-Man”, a common name for this deadly creature, comes with an interchangable chest plate for the franchise’s 1955 sequel Revenge of the Creature. This is the first time this watery follow-up is being represented in the ⅙ scale. Other accessories included are an interchangeable head and hands, a harpoon gun with a stand, chains, and an environmental base. The latter of which is a homage to the 1970s model kits. This Gill-Man now joins NECA’s Ultimate figures based on this frightening 50s icon.

What's ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ About?