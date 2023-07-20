Cree Summer was born in Los Angeles in 1967, grew up in Canada, and now has dual citizenship. Being the daughter of voice actor and musician Don Francks, it's little surprise that she sought a career in the arts as well. Though she has had some successful live-action credits, like The Cosby Show's spinoff, A Different World, she is best known for her voice-acting credits.

Summer's voice is one of the most recognized in all animation, which has netted her over one-hundred credits over the years. Most of her work came from the 90s and 2000s, though she is still working today in shows like The Legends of Vox Machina.

10 Foxxy Love - 'Josie and the Pussycats'

Eight characters parodying different animated character archetypes are put in a communal home to make a sitcom. One of them, Foxxy Love, is a parody of Hanna Barbera shows like Josie and the Pussycats and Scooby-Doo. Her hobbies include music, solving mysteries and a promiscuous lifestyle.

Along with spoofing Hanna Barbera, Foxxy also pokes fun at Blaxploitation films and black stereotypes. Though her spelling is poor, she's actually the most level-headed member of the household. Summer is able to convey all sorts of emotions with Foxxy, ranging from playful and flirtatious to harsh and sassy.

9 Cleo - (Clifford The Big Red Dog)

Shortly after Clifford (John Ritter) moved to Birdwell Island, a purple poodle named Cleo also moved there with her owner. At first, Clifford's friend T-Bone (Kel Mitchell), had reservations about playing with her due to her hyper personality. However, the three would end up becoming inseparable friends.

Although the show was for younger audiences, Summer still put her all into voicing Cleo. She perfectly captures the poodle's hyperactivity and love for adventure. Though she can be smug at times and likes to try and be the leader, she isn't malicious and genuinely cares about her friend's wellbeing.

8 Maxine "Max" Gibson - 'Batman Beyond'

An exceptionally bright high schooler, Max is the best friend and confidant of former delinquent Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle). When a new Batman appears in Gotham, she becomes interested in trying to narrow down who it could be. Eventually, she discovers that it's Terry, having been trained by Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy).

Unlike most characters in Batman Beyond, Max doesn't have any superpowers or special training. However, she is a skilled computer programmer and is always there to assist Terry when he needs something hacked. She's also a stalwart friend who is always there for Terry, both as emotional support, and running head-first into goons.

7 Elmyra - (Tiny Toons Adventures)

Tiny Toons Adventures saw a new generation of Loonie Toons being taught by the originals. One of them, Elmyra Duff, is meant to be the new Elmur Fudd (Jeff Bergman and Greg Burson). Rather than hunt woodland animals, she loves them so much that she just has to hug and cuddle them.

Elmyra became one of the show's breakout characters and would get her own spinoff with Pinky (Rob Paulsen) and the Brain (Maurice LaMarch). It helps that she isn't a malicious character: her villainy comes more from her own idiocy and not realizing that the animals don't want her affection. Summer helps by giving Elmyra a sickly-sweet voice that helps sell her as a big-hearted and small-brained child.

6 Abigail Lincoln - 'Codename: Kids Next Door'

Codenamed Numbuh 5, Abigail serves as the second in command of Sector V of the global organization called the Kids Next Door. Under the leadership of Nigel Uno (Benjamin Diskin), codenamed Numbuh 1, she and the other Sector V agents work to thwart the evil schemes of adults and teenagers to keep children oppressed. In her free time, she also operates as a candy treasure hunter.

Abigail is the cool, level-headed member of the team who tends to act as the big sister when needed. She also has an intense rivalry with her older sister, Cree (also Cree Summer), who defected from the KND to fight for adults. Though the two are enemies now, Abigail makes sure not to try and interfere with her personal life, since they're still sisters.

5 Miranda Killgallen - 'As Told by Ginger'

As best friend to Courtney (Liz Georges), the most popular girl in school, Miranda Killgallen is automatically the second most popular girl. However, that could change when Courtney begins taking an interest in the socially awkward Ginger Foutley (Melissa Disney). Not willing to lose her position, Miranda does everything that she can to prevent Courtney and Ginger from becoming close friends.

Summer absolutely nails the spoiled, vindictive teenage girl voice for Miranda. Every line oozes condescending narcissism and contempt for everyone who isn't herself. Yet at the same time, you can never truly hate her because it's so entertaining to see how petty and spiteful she can be.

4 Kida - 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire'

As a young girl, Kida watched her mother give her life to protect the city of Atlantis from destruction. She grew up miles beneath the Earth's surface and watched as her people's culture and history were slowly lost to time and stagnation. When an expedition comes looking for Atlantis, Kida latches onto their linguist, Milo (Michael J. Fox), to help regain what has been lost.

Kida's role in Atlantis: The Lost Empire isn't large, but it's certainly memorable. Disney wanted her to be different from their previous princesses, so she is made to be more active and athletic in body and abilities. Much of Summer's personality also helped to influence how forward Kida could be when interacting with Milo.

3 Penny - 'Inspector Gadget'

Whenever the evil Dr. Claw (Frank Welker) hatches a new scheme to take over the world, Inspector Gadget (Don Adams) is tasked to stop him. Due to his bumbling antics, his niece Penny and the family dog, Brain (Frank Welker) lend him some help. Using her computer book, Penny helps Gadget save the day and always lets him take the credit.

Penny is Summer's first voice-acting role, and it's a performance that still holds up. She's a sweet, innocent girl who ultimately wants to see justice done, regardless of who gets the credit. There's also a nice relationship between Penny and Gadget: though she often saves the day, she still looks up to him and respects his occasional bouts of wisdom.

2 Valerie Gray - 'Danny Phantom'

Originally one of the popular kids at Casper High, Valerie Gray's life was ruined when Danny Phantom (David Kaufman) accidentally cost her father his job while battling a ghost dog. Abandoned by her friend groups, Valerie turns her hatred towards ghosts, especially Danny. This attracts the attention of Vlad Masters (Martin Mull), who provides her with ghost-hunting equipment.

Valerie's situation makes her a sympathetic antagonist. In many ways, she mirrors Danny's story: an accident involving ghosts sets her on a path to be a superhero, but they operate on different ends of the extremes. This results in a fun frenemies situation between the two.

1 Susie Carmichael - 'Rugrats'

A new family moves into the Pickle's neighborhood in season two of Rugrats. Their daughter, Susie, became fast friends with the younger children: Tommy (Elizabeth Daily), Chuckie (Christine Cavanaugh and Nancy Cartwright), and Phil and Lil (Kath Soucie). Unlike Tommy's cousin, Angelica (Cheryl Chase), Susie shares in their creativity and loves to have fun with them.

Susie was brought in to balance out Angelica as a toddler the babies could go to for advice. While Angelica acts superior to the babies and talks down to them, Suzie talks to them like a teacher who wants to see creative minds flourish. While she clashes with Angelica a lot, she doesn't hate her, and will happily play with Angelica when she's able to swallow her pride.

