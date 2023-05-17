Critically acclaimed hit Creed III is heading to Japan next week, and it looks like audiences there are in for a special treat. Director and lead actor Michael B. Jordan has revealed via Instagram that the Japanese theatrical release of Creed III will be accompanied by an anime short that play at the end of the film, which debuts on May 26.

No official details on what the anime will be about or when it will be available for audiences outside of Japan, but it is directed by Yô Moriyama, who previously directed Megalobox from TMS Animation, which also produces the short. Katsuhiko Manabe pens the script alongside Kensaku Kojima. With a talented team at the helm, tying into one of the year's most acclaimed films, the upcoming anime could serve as an unexpectedly unique and exciting addition to the Creed franchise as it expands into a new direction with the latest spin-off trilogy.

Jordan has previously spoken about his love for anime, drawing influences from the medium for the fight sequences in Creed III alongside other roles he has played in the past. With the director's passion for anime, the upcoming short film is only fitting and may come as no surprise to some. Additional information on the upcoming short remains under wraps for now, but hopefully, fans outside of Japan can see the anime on the approaching Blu-ray release or through an online debut sometime in the near future.

Creed III Serves as Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Debut

The Creed franchise has come a long way since its debut in 2015 as a Rocky spin-off film. However, despite its tie-in to an established franchise, Creed has managed to stand apart as its own solid series, especially with its latest film, which focuses entirely on its titular character, with Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) himself entirely absent from the story. However, despite this, thanks to the direction of Jordan, who steps up as director in his feature-length directorial debut, the film has received critical acclaim, with many, including Ryan Coogler, the director of the first installment, praising the film for taking to franchise into a new and refreshing direction. With the new anime on the way, it appears the franchise still has more in store, with many possible new stories to tell. With a possible television spin-off on the way as well, fans have much to look forward to as the series continues to expand to new territories.

Creed III is now available on VOD. Check out the official trailer for the critically acclaimed film below.