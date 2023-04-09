In recent years theaters have seen a significant increase in sports movie. A natural discussion attached to this is just how much emphasis is placed on actors actually learning the craft they're attempting to convey and generally speaking this is something Hollywood's finest take pride in. Creed III is no exception to the rule. The latest boxing saga, spawned on the back of Sylvester Stallone's cult classic Rocky, stars Michael B. Jordan in the titular role as Apollo Creed's son Adonis as he goes head-to-head with his former childhood best friend Damian (Jonathan Majors) in a journey of murky loyalty, deep-rooted trauma, and heroic sacrifice. In a new behind-the-scenes clip for the film, Jordan puts his commitment to the craft on full display.

The new video puts Jordan in front of the same stunning mountainous backdrop featured in the film. Looking every bit the true champion fighter, Jordan is seen putting his all into a hefty sparing showdown with boxing coach Ann Najjar. Jordan delivers blow after blow effortlessly with clear intention behind perfecting his combinations.

The actor's commitment to appearing as authentic as possible is just one of the many hats he took on for the project alongside his role as director. Balancing directing with acting was something Jordan had to be committed to in order to deliver seamlessly on all fronts. There is no denying he did this will full vigor as previous behind-the-scenes snippets for Creed III feature Jordan jumping from in front of the camera to behind it in a bid to review shots.

Creed III Is A Certified Hit

Evidently, Jordan's devotion to the project paid off with the film landing rave reviews across the board and a knockout $224 million at the global box office. It also made its mark as the best-performing installment in the franchise and now the biggest sports movie opening in American movie history. Its undeniable success has also opened up the doors to wider expansion for the franchise with reported conversations taking place at Amazon.

Creed III's magnificent performance with audiences and critics alike has given the film's leads a new launchpad for their careers. However, Creed III's antagonist Majors found himself in the spotlight on a less positive note after the New York Police Department announced he had been involved in a "domestic dispute." The actor was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment. Majors' lawyer issued a defense statement thereafter which declared the actor "completely innocent" and "provably the victim of an altercation." He is expected to face the charges in court next month.

Creed III is available to stream on Prime Video now.