Michael B. Jordan looks set to begin his opening weekend as a director at the top of the heavyweight rankings, as his feature debut Creed III looks set to dethrone current box office champion Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The tiny Avenger has had to weather some heavy shots from critics as one of the lowest rated Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, and that may have had an impact on its takings.

Creed III, which sees Jordan both direct and reprise his role as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed, the son of the legendary Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) from the Rocky series, as he is haunted by a figure from his past in the shape of Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors, who is also set to be featured in the top two of the box office, following his acclaimed turn as Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania.

Creed III is projected to earn what would be a trilogy-best $36 million to $40 million from 4,007 North American theaters in its opening weekend. That would be more than enough to defeat Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is projected to add between $16 million and $19 million in its third weekend showing in theaters. So far, the first film in the MCU's Phase Five, part of the Multiverse Saga, has grossed $170 million domestically and $366 million globally.

The first Creed, from Ryan Coogler, rebooted the Rocky franchise for a new generation upon its release in 2015 to audience and critical acclaim. It had the responsibility of introducing the character of Donnie alongside Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), the heroic underdog boxer from Philadelphia. That debuted to $29.6 million, while its 2018 sequel Creed II opened to $35.5 million.

Creed III is the first in the extended Rocky franchise not to feature Stallone, so it remains to be seen what impact his absence has long term. However, critics have embraced the third installment, praising Jordan's direction and the visceral action - including an IMAX scene shot within a boxing ring - with the film sitting at 91% positive on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the major releases this weekend is Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre which is expected to bring in $5 million from 2,150 domestic theaters. The film features Jason Statham as a super spy who has to attempt to stop a billionaire arms broker (Hugh Grant) from wreaking havoc on the world. Aubrey Plaza has received wide praise for her supporting role in the film, although it sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

