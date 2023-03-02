Michael B. Jordan is bringing part of the Creed world to life, as the actor has partnered with Hennessy to bring up a replica of the Delphi Boxing Academy seen in the films, according to Variety. In the movies, Adonis Creed (Jordan) uses the gym to train before his battles against his toughest opponents, including Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew) and Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). The experience, which will be open for the public this weekend (March 4 and 5) in Los Angeles, California, was built in order to promote tomorrow's arrival of Creed III to theaters.

Inside the replica gym, which will be located at 900 Fairfax Avenue, fans will be able to test their boxing skills against a number of props, take their best selfies with interactive photo opportunities and enjoy sparring matches. Besides promoting the release of Jordan's directorial debut, the Delphi Boxing Academy replica will be launched to create awareness regarding the Hennessy Legacy Makers initiative, a program celebrating rising Black filmmakers. Three short films will be screened at the event, directed by Diana Ali Chire, Walter Thompson-Hernandez and Tevin J. Tavares respectively.

Creed's Latest Bout

In the third Creed film, Donnie is in a very comfortable position in both his boxing career and his family life. He is enjoying the results of everything he has worked for throughout the first two movies, until Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) returns to his life. Anderson was a close friend of Creed's when they were younger, until the pair had an encounter with the police and Donnie managed to escape, while Damian was sent to prison. Many years later, Anderson has been released from his sentence, and he will try to adjust to his life after prison by claiming everything he believes to be his, and to lash out with the resentment he's built towards Donnie while he was incarcerated.

In a recent interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub, Jordan expressed his excitement over continuing to direct features, mentioning how he's received a couple of offers to helm other projects. The actor also talked about the training montages are the toughest sequences to film during the Creed movies due to his desire to present Adonis as an underdog. The character must become the best version of himself during the montage in order to be absolutely ready for his next fight, making Jordan very careful at the time of planning and filming the sequence.

