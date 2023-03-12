Michael B. Jordan’s debut film as director, Creed III is putting up a splendid performance at the box office, even though it lost the top spot to Scream VI this weekend. The film has now crossed $100 million domestically, after grossing an estimated $27 million in its second weekend. The film’s running domestic haul now stands at a solid $101 million after 10 days in theaters.

The third film in the hit Rocky spinoff series pits Jordan’s Adonis Creed against his childhood friend, Damian, played by Jonathan Majors. Donnie was introduced in director Ryan Coogler’s hit first Creed film in 2015, as the son of Apollo Creed, a major character in the original Rocky series. While both Creed and its 2018 sequel, Creed II, featured Rocky star Sylvester Stallone in acclaimed supporting performances, Creed III is the first film in the long-running franchise to not feature the iconic character.

Globally, Creed III has grossed $179 million so far. By comparison, the first Creed finished its global run with $173 million, and Creed II, directed by Steven Caple Jr. grossed $214 million worldwide. The third film should be able to surpass both its predecessors, and is currently projected to gross at least $150 million at the domestic box office.

The Franchise is Expected to Expand After 'Creed III's Solid Outing

Jordan has said that the series will continue to expand with sequels and spinoffs. And going by Creed III’s performance at the box office, and with audiences and critics, this is a more-than-likely outcome. Creed III received a solid A- Cinema Score from opening day audiences, and currently sits at a “fresh” 88% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his glowing review, “Creed III isn’t a story about boxing, it’s a story about family—both the ones that we’re born into and the ones that we discover along the way—and the sacrifices we make for the ones we love.”

The March box office is experiencing unexpectedly high footfalls, with both Creed III and this week’s Scream VI over-performing. The momentum is expected to continue with Shazam! Fury of the Gods next week, and with the hotly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in the following two weeks. It also helps that both Creed III and Scream VI are actually well-reviewed films, and have impressed audiences that appear to be growing tired of superhero movies, going by the surprise underperformance of the otherwise bulletproof Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With both John Wick 4 and Dungeons & Dragons drawing positive early responses, things can only get brighter from here.

