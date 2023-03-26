Another weekend, another round of clawing its way to success for Creed III. The latest installment in the Rocky Balboa spin-off franchise, Creed III is the first film to be directed by titular star Michael B. Jordan and not feature a starring role from Rocky himself Sylvester Stallone. Despite new territory for the film, the film has made its claim as the ultimate contender clear at the box office week after week. During its fourth week in theaters, the film picked up a sturdy $2.27 million on Friday, a confident $3.69 million on Saturday, and a level $2.39 million into Sunday bringing its weekend total to a far from shy $8.36 million. After yet another triumphant taking, the movie's total domestic cume now sits at a staggering $140.88 million putting it in confident stead to meet it's projected gross of $160 million by the end of its run.

Despite having been in theaters for a month already, Creed III is continuing to resonate with audiences both at home and overseas. Globally, the film has performed phenomenally, with an impressive box office total well past the $224 million mark. Not only is the film now the best-performing entry in the spin-off franchise to date but it also secured its place as the biggest sports movie opening ever in American cinema relatively early into its run.

What is Creed III About?

Jordan's directorial debut explores the shaky dynamic between former "brothers" Adonis Creed (Jordan) and Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) who are inevitably bonded for life by their shared struggles. However, their paths diverge when Damian is sent to prison and Adonis goes on to follow in his father's footsteps and become a boxing champion breeding some dangerous resentment in Damian. Although Creed III does not claim to totally reinvent the wheelhouse of the Rocky legacy, it does cement itself as a distinguishably darker chapter. Embedded in the crux of Adonis and Damian's relationship is much more than just a tumultuous relationship, it's also laced with guilt, the very reality of trauma, the weight of forgiveness and a very dynamic ending.

As well as exploring untouched avenues, the movie also starts writing the chapters for various future stories. Amongst the stories that have been perfectly teed up is the story of Adonis' daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), who shares a secret passion for her father's trade. The good news is that following the film's success, an expansion for the Creed universe reportedly on the table. One thing is clear, Creed III has opened the door to a very exciting future for the series. Creed III is in theaters now. Check out Collider's interview with franchise star and Creed III director, Jordan, below: