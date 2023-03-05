Michael B. Jordan is well on his way to making his mark with Creed III, the latest installment in the Rocky Balboa spin-off saga. The Jordan-helmed boxing blockbuster successfully set a franchise record with a remarkable $58.7 million in its first weekend at the domestic box office. After opening to rave reviews across the board, the film clobbered past the $36 million to $40 million it was projected to bring in. Simultaneously, it also annihilated its predecessor film, Creed II, which took $35.5 million during its 2018 debut. Not only does this put it in great stead to make good on its $75 million budget, but the film also knocked reigning box office victor Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania off its top spot.

The Paul Rudd-led Marvel action film saw a 61% decline in its third weekend after taking in around $12 million from over 3,825 venues, as per Variety. Although the film has struggled to maintain momentum - and last week saw the worst second-week drop-off in MCU history - it's not all doom and gloom for the atomic Avenger. Having brought in $186 million in North America, the movie has comfortably surpassed the original Ant-Man film at $180 million and looks set to pass its subsequent sequel which brought totaled $216 million. Overall, with the success of Creed III and the ticking total of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania behind him, it's been a hugely successful weekend for Jonathan Majors, who stars in both top-two projects.

Following closely behind is Elizabeth Banks' action-comedy Cocaine Bear. The gory thriller, led by O’Shea Jackson Jr., Keri Russell, and Alden Ehrenreich, grossed $11 million this weekend. After a 53% drop from its $23 million opening weekend and its secondary takings, the film has grossed a confident $41 million total from North American theaters so far.

Images via Marvel

RELATED: 'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan Discusses Which 'Rocky' Staple Was the Most Difficult to Film & How the Movie Changed in Editing

Anime threequel Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village was hot on Cocaine Bear's heels this weekend opening to an impressive $10.1 million from over 1,700 theaters in North America. The figure sits on the latter end of the projected $8.5 – 12.5 million the movie was expected to take. This adds to the film's already strong $23 million overseas in Japan.

Closing out the top five films dominating the domestic box office is the indie religious offering Jesus Revolution. Based on Pastor Greg Laurie's autobiography of the same title (played in the film by Joel Courtney), the film took $8.3 million in its second weekend, a 46% drop from its debut last week. With an impressive 99% Rotten Tomatoes score behind it, the film is projected to bring in a confident $30.5 million by the end of the weekend.

With Creed III expected to keep climbing, next weekend's box office is certainly set to be an interesting one. You can watch the trailer for this weekend's leading hit below.