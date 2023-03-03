Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Creed III.

Few franchises have managed to create a legacy sequel quite as well as Rocky’s spinoff series Creed. While disappointing films like Independence Day: Resurgence, Jurassic World, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the new Halloween trilogy failed to inject any new life into their respective film sagas, Ryan Coogler’s incredible work on 2015’s Creed managed to satisfyingly launch a new hero in Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis and allow Sylvester Stallone to return to his most iconic role of all-time and deliver an incredible performance that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. While Creed II was a satisfying sequel in its own right, Creed III is easily the most emotional installment in the new series and delivers an incredible ending that will be incredibly satisfying for lifelong fans of the saga.

In his directorial debut, Jordan returns to the role of Adonis after being named the heavyweight champion and earning praise as one of the best boxers of his generation. Now taking a backseat and training younger fighters in his own boxing gym, Adonis begins to mentor the new prospective champion Felix Chavez (Jose Benavidez). Now married to Bianca Taylor (Tessa Thompson) and raising his daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), Adonis has his world turned upside down upon the return of Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors). Despite being childhood friends with Adonis, Damian desires a title shot and is willing to take down both Chavez and Adonis to get it.

As with all installments in the Rocky saga, Creed III ends with a terrific boxing match that is sure to get fans’ adrenaline pumping. Here are all the film’s major revelations, explained.

Who is Damian Anderson?

Damian and Adonis are childhood friends who grew up together and were known for getting into trouble. They bond as they train together, and Damian becomes one of Los Angeles’ top unranked contenders. Despite living at home with his mother, Mary Anne (Phylicia Rashad), Adonis sneaks out late one night with Damian to find the man Leon (Aaron Alexander), who abused them both. Adonis assaults Leon outside a liquor store and Damian arrives with a gun; after Adonis flees in fear, Damian is detained for 18 years. Adonis lives feeling guilty about not reaching out to Damian, and his mother hides the letters Damian wrote in prison.

What happens when Damian returns?

Damian reunites with Adonis and gets to meet his daughter and wife. While initially, their interactions are friendly, Damian states that he intends to begin fighting again and wants a title shot against Chavez. Adonis states it's impossible because Chavez is scheduled to fight Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). After Viktor is injured when he’s attacked at a party and needs to have the match pushed back, Adonis reluctantly agrees to give Damian a shot, even though he’s grown more combative. Damian brutally knocks out Chavez, wins the title shot, and proceeds to continuously call out and insult Adonis on television.

What happens to Mary Anne Creed?

Mary Anne has been dealing with memory loss and other health issues throughout the film, and both Bianca and Adonis grow concerned about her. Shortly after getting into a fight with Adonis, Mary Anne suffers a major stroke and is taken into emergency care. After her results are determined to be fatal, Adonis reunites with his mother and thanks her. Initially, Mary Anne mistakes him for Apollo, and reveals that despite her anger towards him, she has found a new purpose in raising Adonis. Adonis and Mary Anne share a heartfelt moment together before she passes away.

Is Rocky in ‘Creed III?’

Rocky does not appear in Creed III, but Adonis references his fight with his father, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), when discussing giving Damian a rookie shot at the championship belt.

Do Adonis and Damian fight?

After going on television to talk about the situation, Adonis receives a live call from Damian insulting him and calling out his legacy. Embittered by Damian’s brutalization of Chavez and his disrespectful attitude, Adonis decides to return to the ring and challenge Damian for the heavyweight championship. Tony Evers (Wood Harris) puts him through a rigorous training regime and even enlists his old rival Viktor; in a nod to Rocky and Apollos’ friendship post-rivalry, Adonis and Viktor have become allies.

Adonis returns to the ring to fight Damian, who feels that his abandonment makes Adonis responsible for all the time he spent in prison alone. They have a brutal fight in which Adonis takes a heavy blow to the gut that nearly knocks him out before he manages to stand up right before the time expires. With Damian agitated, Adonis is able to land a knockout blow to Damian’s head that proves victorious. Adonis is once again declared champion.

After the match, Adonis returns to visit Damian, and they renew their friendship. After Damian admits that Adonis “learned some new moves,” he finally tells him that he’s not responsible for what happened. Adonis tells neither of them is to blame, and thus are both forgiven.

How does Adonis’ family life continue?

Throughout the film, Amara has been struggling at school after being bullied. Adonis is confused, as Amara attends classes with children that are deaf like her, but it is no safer than a general public classroom. Amara punches a girl who had attacked her, leading Adonis and Bianca to get into an argument. Bianca has been struggling with her hearing as well, and has had to focus on producing other artists after realizing she’s unable to perform live in packed, noisy stadiums anymore. She wants to take care of what she has left, but misses the joy of performing for a crowd.

Bianca is angered by Adonis’ refusal to talk to anyone about his emotions, and they bicker over Amara; Adonis secretly teaches Amara to fight after Bianca forbids it. However, Adonis and Bianca are able to reach a mutual understanding following Mary Anne’s death. Bianca and Amara attend the title match and cheer on Adonis in his victory. After everyone else leaves the arena after the match has concluded, Adonis and Amara train together as they all bond as a family.