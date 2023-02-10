Michael B. Jordan is ready to step back into the ring. In a new featurette for the upcoming Creed III, the actor can be seen talking about where his character, Adonis Creed, is at this point of his life. Jordan also elaborates on the relationship Donnie has with Damian Anderson, a new character played by Jonathan Majors. Adonis and Damian are set to collide in a boxing match with a very personal background, since they were friends when they were young, but got separated when the police arrested Damian while failing to apprehend Adonis. After eighteen years away, Damian has a score to settle.

Jordan starred as Creed in the previous two installments, but he is sitting in the director's chair for the first time in the third film. Ryan Coogler, who also worked with the actor on the Black Panther movies, helmed the original Creed back in 2015. In that first story, Creed is determined to pursue his dream to become a professional boxer after he is released from prison. After facing some tough obstacles, Creed looks for help from one of his father's greatest opponents, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). With Balboa's guidance and his own relentless spirit, Donnie proves himself in a brutal showdown with "Pretty" Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew).

The second movie, directed by Steven Caple Jr. in 2018, dealt with Creed developing a rivalry with Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of the classic Rocky opponent, Captain Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Similar to the first Creed, this sequel highlighted how honor, discipline and courage are more important that glory or fame the sport can bring. After several delays prevented the third film from hitting the big screen, everything is set for Adonis and Damian to go the distance on March 3.

What is Next for Jonathan Majors?

Before he faces Michael B. Jordan's Donnie Creed this March, Majors can be seen next week in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The third Ant-Man movie will follow Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family as they get lost in the Quantum Realm, where they meet Kang the Coqueror, played by Majors. Kang is set to become a major antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since he will confront the Earth's mightiest heroes in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on May 2, 2025.

