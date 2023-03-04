Creed III is punching above its weight for a top-place finish in its first weekend at the domestic box office. After a phenomenal $22 million on Friday (including $5.4 million from Wednesday and Thursday previews), the third installment in the Rocky spinoff series is eyeing a franchise-best $51 million debut weekend. This is significantly higher than the projected $36 million to $40 million range heading into the weekend.

But the excellent numbers prove that there’s still juice left in the tank for the venerable Rocky series, which was given a shot in the arm in 2015, with Ryan Coogler’s first Creed film. By comparison, the first Creed debuted to $42 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, and $29 million across the traditional three-day weekend. Creed II, directed by Stephen Caple Jr. grossed $35.5 million across the traditional three-day weekend, and $56 million across the extended Thanksgiving holiday period in 2018. The first film finished its global run with $173 million, and Creed II tapped out with $214 million worldwide.

Directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, Creed III is coming off of glowing reviews and an excellent A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which bodes well for the future. The Creed films are centered around Jordan's Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed. Both previous films also featured acclaimed supporting performances by Sylvester Stallone as the iconic Rocky Balboa, who takes Donnie under his wing. Stallone didn't return for the third film, which pits Donnie against his childhood friend, Damien, played by Jonathan Majors.

Incidentally, Majors plays the villain in the number two film at the Friday box office, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Marvel superhero threequel grossed $3.5 million on its third Friday, and is expected to earn $13.3 million over the weekend. The film topped the weekend box office twice in a row, but is poised to surrender its crown to Creed III this week, in addition to surrendering the majority of its IMAX and Premium High Format screens. With a projected running domestic total under $190 million by Sunday, Ant-Man 3 is continuing to under-perform financially.

Universal’s buzzy action-comedy Cocaine Bear is looking at a second Friday of $3.1 million, which is expected to take it to an estimated $10.6 million sophomore weekend, for a running domestic total of just over $40 million. Thanks to a fun marketing campaign and genuine interest among audiences hungry for original movies, Cocaine Bear over-performed in its debut weekend, but couldn’t take the top spot from Ant-Man 3.

With $2 million on its second Friday, last week’s over-performer Jesus Revolution is looking at a hefty second weekend drop. The faith-based film is eyeing a $6.5 million sophomore weekend, which should take its running domestic total to just under $30 million. Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer Into the Swordsmith Village did $4.1 million on its first Friday, in what is shaping up to be a front-loaded weekend, as is typical for anime imports. The film is projected to gross around $10 million across its three-day debut. Fellow newcomer Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, directed by Guy Ritchie, could manage only $1 million on Friday from over 2,100 theaters, which is expected to take it to around $2.5 to $3 million across the weekend. This is a significantly lower performance than Ritchie’s last two films — The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man. That being said, Operation Fortune had already grossed $30 million from several overseas territories heading into its domestic debut.

Expect Creed III to have a nice little bout with Scream VI for the top spot next week. You can watch our interview with Jordan here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.