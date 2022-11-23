When the first Creed movie debuted in 2015, a surprising new franchise was born that seemed like a worthy successor to the Rocky franchise that was led by Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The third installment of the Creed franchise, Creed III is set to drop in March 2023, and we will return to see our reigning champion, Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan) face off against yet another challenger to the crown. This time around though, the challenge will not be coming from far off but will be a lot closer to home, making it a complicated face-off as shown in a new image released by Empire.

Creed III will feature a reunification of childhood friends, Donnie Creed and Damian Andersen (Jonathan Majors). Damian is just fresh out of prison and while Adonis is happy to reconnect, Damian is a lot more focused on getting vengeance on a friend he believed left him behind in pursuit of a better life. The new photo shows the pair sharing a fist bump beside a boxing ring, perhaps the pair of “brothers” are seeking a way to reconnect through a sport they both love.

However, it would seem Damian is not the typical villain we have come to know and the past relationship the characters had shared is sure to make their face-off within the ring all the fiery. Despite plot details being scarce, the re-emergence of Damian in Adonis’ life will also affect the balance and stability Donnie has found in his relationship with his love interest, Bianca (Tessa Thompson). Majors, who is set to play Kang the Conqueror in the MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and beyond, looks to have gotten into brilliant shape as a worthy challenger to Adonis Creed.

Image via Empire Magazine

RELATED: 'Creed III': Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Debut

Creed III will mark the first time Adonis will appear on screen without the watchful eye of his mentor, Rocky. It also marks the first time Stallone will be absent from the production of a film in the sprawling franchise. In his absence, Jordan takes the reins as the film’s director replacing Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler. Creed III marks Jordan’s directorial debut, and in his conversation with Empire, he said “I think he has an intensity and a realness of character we haven’t seen before.” Jordan went on to explain, “he’s a grounded character who’s antagonistic by nature, but it comes from an honest place, real emotions. He’s not a mustache-twirling villain; I wanted people to understand him, and to make it hard for people. I think those make for the most complicated and interesting ones to watch.”

The screenplay for Creed III is written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler. Besides Jordan, Majors, and Thompson the cast for Creed III includes, Phylicia Rashad, Selanis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Tony "Bomber" Bellew, Jacob "Stitch" Duran, Canelo Álvarez, and Florian Munteanu.

Creed III premieres in theaters on March 3, 2023. Check out the image and watch the trailer below: