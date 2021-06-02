It would be the latest high-profile sequel for the actor, who is also set to play Kang The Conqueror in Marvel’s 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.'

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is in negotiations to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, which is heating up at MGM.

Jordan is directing the sequel himself, and he'll be working off a script by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler, the latter of whom is the brother of Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Creed movie.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are coming back for Creed III, though Sylvester Stallone is not expected to reprise his iconic role as Rocky Balboa, as Jordan's Adonis Creed doesn't really need his beloved mentor in his corner anymore. Majors may not be as jacked as Creed's last opponent in the ring, pro fighter Florian Munteanu, who played Viktor Drago, but he's certainly a more accomplished thespian, and I expect him to give Jordan a good fight.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Lovecraft Country's Showrunner Answers Our Biggest Questions About That Bonkers Season 1 Finale

Deadline broke the news, and the site initially reported that Majors is currently figuring out his schedule so that he can star in Creed III in addition to returning for Season 2 of Lovecraft Country even though HBO has yet to formally renew the supernatural series. Deadline then deleted that line, though it's unclear whether that's because Season 2 has yet to be announced, or because Majors' character died at the end of Season 1 and won't be returning -- something that showrunner Misha Green has refused to address in interviews.

Either way, Majors will have to train heavily for his role in Creed III, which would be the latest high-profile sequel for the actor, who is also set to play Kang The Conqueror in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors was last seen in Spike Lee's Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, and he returns to the streamer to star opposite Idris Elba in the streamer's upcoming western The Harder They Fall.

Majors broke out in A24's acclaimed indie The Last Black Man in San Francisco and his other feature credits include White Boy Rick, Jungleland and Captive State. He'll soon be seen opposite Glen Powell in the war drama Devotion from director J.D. Dillard.

KEEP READING: Who Is Kang the Conqueror? How the 'Ant-Man 3' Villain Could Introduce the Fantastic Four

Share Share Tweet Email

Bo Burnham Wastes Time in "FaceTime With My Mom" Clip from His Netflix Special 'Inside' The comedian returns to his at-home origins with some of his most humorous songs yet.

Read Next