When we get around to 2023, the Creed boxing legacy will continue with the release of Creed III. It will serve as our reintroduction to the franchise’s champion boxer, Adonis “Donnie” Creed portrayed by actor Michael B. Jordan. This will mark the third time the actor will be donning gloves to play the character; however, it will be the first time he gets to direct himself in the role with Creed III marking his directorial debut. Playing the leading man while directing a film is a feat not alien to the closely aligned Rocky franchise, wherein Sylvester Stallone carried it out to great effect. Now, Jordan speaks as to how he has managed his first stint.

For normal folks, juggling two jobs at once can get very tiring, now imagine what that feels like at the helm of a major motion picture while playing the lead character. It was a task that got Jordan’s heart racing and rightly so. “I was pretty anxious going into it, wondering what that would be like,” Jordan told Empire Magazine. “‘Who’s calling action and cut? Is that me?!’” The actor does, however, decide to take pointers from those who have been in similar positions – if you’ve not walked a road before, ask those who have. “Talking with Denzel [Washington] and Bradley Cooper and others who have directed themselves, they told me you have to find your groove and your pace with your first AD and actors,” he explains.

Jordan goes on to explain that after a while, he became a lot more accustomed to the roles while also saving time on set. “But it’s also like having a superpower: within your performance, you can also direct. It saves some time in some areas because you get a chance to self-correct in the moment. So that’s a liberating experience to have. It became fun after a while,” he says.

Jordan’s Adonis is set to return to the ring and square off against his childhood friend, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors). Creed III will see Adonis defend both his past and future when Damian, recently released from prison, soon becomes an ever-looming threat to whatever semblance of stability that Adonis enjoys. This third installment in the franchise will be the first without Stallone’s Rocky.

Besides Jordan and Majors, the cast for Creed III includes Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Selanis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus J. Mixson, and real-life athletes Tony "Bomber" Bellew, Jacob "Stitch" Duran, Canelo Álvarez, and Florian Munteanu. The film is written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler.

Creed III premieres in theaters on March 3, 2023. Check out the trailer below: