Creed fans have plenty to look forward to, as franchise protagonist Michael B. Jordan feels very confident about continuing to expand the franchise that began with a legacy sequel to 1977's Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone. With Creed III rapidly approaching its release date, the future of the story seemed uncertain, as the third film in the series could serve as a conclusion to what Ryan Coogler started in 2015. In an interview with IGN, the actor briefly discussed the prospect of producing more Creed films, after he was asked if a fourth movie was happening: "I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure."

The third Creed movie, which recently released a poster featuring Jordan's titular protagonist facing off against Jonathan Majors' Damian Anderson, will take a different approach than that of its predecessors. After Coogler directed the first film and Steven Caple Jr. helmed the 2018 sequel, Jordan himself sat in the director's chair for the third installment. Tessa Thompson will return to star as Bianca Taylor, Creed's wife. Thompson previously played the character in both Creed movies, where the pair develops a relationship after meeting due to a noise complaint in their building.

Jordan made good of use of his opportunity to host Saturday Night Live this past weekend. After delivering an emotional opening monologue where he opened up about his break-up with Lori Harvey, the actor went on to deliver several sketches, including one where he pretended to be in a Southwest Airlines commercial. Pretending to be in a video meant to be shown before a flight, Jordan talked about how the airline would update from 2003 equipment to a "modern" 2008 catalog, poking fun at the constant chaos present in trips related to Southwest. The actor's best joke in the video was claiming the airline would hire Waffle House employees to prevent fights from occurring midair, in reference to a recent viral video.

Majors, on the other hand, can be seen next in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. The actor plays the role of Kang the Conqueror, after portraying a variant of the character during the first season finale of the Loki television series on Disney+. Majors will find himself quite busy with Marvel Studios over the next couple of years, as the character is set to be the main antagonist of the studio's ongoing Multiverse Saga. The actor is set to reprise the role of Kang in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which would mark the Earth's mightiest heroes' return to the big screen after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Creed III opens in theaters nationwide on March 3.