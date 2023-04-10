Michael B. Jordan has had the best of both worlds when it comes to his acting career, having starred in several films, including no less than the critically acclaimed 2018 MCU feature Black Panther and its 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in addition to the two sports dramas, Creed and Creed II. In the film's third installment, moreover—apart from playing the movie's titular character, Adonis Creed—the 36-year-old actor also served as the film's director. And in the latest featurette uploaded via Prime Video's YouTube page, Jordan talks about his directorial debut, what motivated him in directing Creed III, what makes him passionate about telling the story, as well as all the "things that added up to the perfect situation."

Spawned from Sylvester Stallone's enduring hit Rocky—which inspired numerous sequels and spinoffs, including Creed—the trilogy chronicles Adonis' journey to becoming the greatest fighter in the ring, with the help of Rocky Balboa, who served as the protagonist's mentor. Adonis Creed also happens to be the son of the famous boxer, Apollo Creed, who died before he was born. The third installment has punched its way at the top of the box office, crossing a whopping $140.88 million in domestic revenue, giving the actor a triumphant directorial debut. When asked about his motivation for directing Creed III, the director/actor said in the featurette, "I wanted to see, you know, if I had what it takes to act and direct something that was kicking around in my head for a long time, so I went to see if I could."

By trusting his instincts, the movie received a fresh 89% Rotten Tomatoes score and a favorable audience rating. And though the first film had a relatively higher critics score than the third, the Jordan-directed film has exceeded expectations, placing higher than the second installment (which, by all means, still has a flattering rating). In the featurette, he added, "I had a clear vision of what I wanted this story to be...and where I wanted to see the Creed family go, so all those things added up to the perfect situation."

Jordan also revealed that he practically grew up with Adonis Creed, so having the opportunity to direct Creed III himself was extremely personal for him, especially given that he is years older and more experienced than he was in the first installment:

"I grew up with Adonis Creed. I created him with Ryan Coogler, and got a chance to play him at pivotal times during my personal life, so now... in the third installment... 35 [his age at the time of filming] is a lot different than 25... so to be able to tell the story of where I am now... it feels extremely personal. I was really excited to see Adonis through wherever he needed to go."

Adonis Creed's Biggest Fight Yet

Creed III follows the titular boxing champ, who thrives not only in his boxing career but also in his family life. But while he's already at the top of his game, with a family that completes his life, an old friend—who happens to be a former boxing prodigy—returns after serving his time in prison. Now, Adonis, who has a childhood friend who is eager to take another shot in the boxing ring, must fight with "a fighter who has nothing to lose," even if it means endangering his own future.

Creed III is now streaming on Prime Video. You can watch the featurette below, where Jordan further shares about his passion for boxing, the directors that inspire him, and the advice he would give to aspiring directors.