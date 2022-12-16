Family has always been a part of the Creed franchise thanks to Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) carrying on the legacy of his father Apollo. Now, with a family of his own after the birth of his daughter in Creed II, he has more to worry about than ever as he steps into the ring. A new poster for the upcoming Creed III shows how much his family weighs on him in the ring especially as he's gearing up to face a boxer with nothing to lose and desperate to prove himself to the world by crashing the life of his former best friend.

The poster shows Donnie in the ring, though this time he has his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) behind him with her arms around him and his young daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) now older and laying right in front of them. Both of them are quite literally in his corner, showing the support they have for Donnie as continues to cement his legacy as a boxing champion. They've become a source of strength for him, staying by his side through everything and giving him something precious to fight for. It's also a show of everything he has to risk every time he steps into the ring against a new opponent.

Donnie faces a particularly dangerous opponent in his old friend Damien (Jonathan Majors). As Donnie has risen to the top of the boxing world, Damien has rotted in prison only to come out and see his former childhood mate accomplishing the dream that he originally strived for. Resentful of Donnie's success in a life that should've been his, he steps into the ring to prove he's just as capable of taking over the boxing world. Donnie will face a terrifying combination in the ring he hasn't had to deal with before - a boxer with a personal score to settle willing to put it all on the line to not just beat him, but destroy him and the life he's struggled to build.

Creed III Is the Culmination of Everything the Franchise Has Been Working Toward

Everything in Creed III seems to be working toward a satisfying note for Donnie and his family. Despite the lack of Sylvester Stallone there to coach him again against what may be his hardest challenge yet, Jordan has assured that Rocky's essence is still present even as the franchise gives Adonis a life of his own outside the shadow of his father and Rocky. The film also marks a first for Jordan as he'll make his directorial debut, a fitting moment considering nobody would know Creed better than the star that made him who he was.

Jordan directs from a screenplay written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Rounding out the cast are Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. Plenty of praise has already been directed to the film's youngest star though, Davis-Kent. Her only other credit is in an episode of The Resident, but Jordan and others involved have been vocal about her performance in the film as the young Amara. She's just another reason for fans to be excited for the latest installment to the popular boxing saga.

See Jordan, Thompson, and Davis-Kent in Creed III when it reaches theaters on March 3, 2023. In the meantime, check out the poster of the three together in the ring below.