The first poster from Creed III shows Michael B. Jordan shirtless and ready to take down Jonathan Majors in the latest installment of the Rocky film franchise. Our own Steven Weintraub is attending Licensing Expo in Las Vegas and got an exclusive look at the threequel's first promo poster.

So far, Creed III is being kept under absolute secrecy. In Creed II, Donnie Creed (Jordan) had to fight against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Ivan had a bloody history with Rocky, also being responsible for the death of Donnie’s father, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The movie followed the standard formula of showing how Donnie had to push himself past his limits to take down Viktor, so we are all excited to see what new challenges the boxing champion has to face in the threequel. While little is known about Creed III’s plot, Majors was cast as the primary opponent to Donnie, which should give us a good spectacle. Also, since MGM is ready to share a poster for the film, it shouldn’t take long for us to get a trailer too.

Creed III is the first movie in the Rocky franchise not to feature Sylvester Stallone as the legendary boxer. In the first Creed, Rocky Balboa got back in action to train the son of his old friend and competitor Apollo. In turn, Adonis decided to take care of the old champion, who was suffering from blood cancer. The Creed franchise was always meant to pass the torch from Balboa to a new champion, but Stallone still showed up for Creed II. That means Creed III will be the final test to see how the franchise can keep moving forward without its original star.

Even though Stallone won’t be returning as Rocky Balboa, the star is still acting as a producer for Creed III. The film also marks Jordan's directorial debut, as he fights to make justice to the franchise behind and in front of the cameras. The script is written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin.

Creed III will also see the return of Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Munteanu. The rivalry between Donnie and Viktor was apparently settled in Creed II, so maybe the previous villain will become some sort of ally in the upcoming sequel.

Creed III is currently set to be released on November 23, 2022. Check out the new poster below.

