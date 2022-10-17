The first look of Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors from the highly anticipated Creed III has been released, and they look chiseled and menacing, to say the least. In the first poster, we see Jordan sitting in the ring looking directly at us as the tagline declares “You can’t run...”; Majors as Anderson Dame takes a similar stance in his poster which reads "...from your past". While the character and plot details are currently being kept tightly under wraps all we can say is Dame looks like a fierce opponent for Creed.

Creed III marks the first feature in the Rocky franchise without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. Jordan not only returns to the lead role but also takes charge of the directorial duties for the first time. With Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Creed film, still attached as executive producer the movie is shaping up to be a perfect final installment for the trilogy. Coogler also shares the story credits with Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, the duo also penned the screenplay.

When we last saw Adonis, he had to fight against Viktor Drago played by Florian Munteanu, the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who had a bloody history with Rocky and was responsible for the death of Donnie’s father, Apollo Creed. The movie showcased how Adonis had to get out of his comfort zone and push his boundaries to take down Viktor. Now we’ll have to wait to find out what new challenges lies ahead of the boxing champion in the threequel though the menacing looks of Anderson Dame alone pose a great threat and promises a spectacle for the fans of the sports drama. Creed III will hopefully include Adonis’ efforts in becoming a better father to his daughter and breaking the chain of other parental figures in the franchise who lost connection with their own children.

Along with Jordan in the titular role and Majors as Anderson Dame, the movie stars Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, and Munteanu returning as Viktor Drago. Furthermore, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez all have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Creed III will roll into theaters on March 3, 2023; meanwhile, you can check out the full posters below: