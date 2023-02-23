The alarm has sounded and the early reviews are in: Creed III is a knockout. Some lucky critics had a chance to catch an early screening of the new installment in the Rocky franchise, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts about what we can expect from the third part of Adonis Creed’s trajectory on screen — and lead star Michael B. Jordan’s directing debut.

Creed III continues to chronicle Adonis’ relationship with his daughter and the fighting ring. After putting an end to the long-standing vendetta against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) — the son of the man who killed his father — Adonis is surprised by the return of a childhood friend. Damian (Jonathan Majors) wants to take Creed to the ring, but the new adversary brings his own set of trouble and suggests their combat will be more than just a fight.

Jonathan Majors is Taking Over — Again

It’s a great time to be a Jonathan Majors fan. After seeing the actor become the next big Marvel villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we now get to see him challenge one of the biggest names in sports movies in this thrilling new adventure. Majors has talked about his character on some occasions, and revealed that his fighting technique is interesting because it mixes pugilism with the survival moves he was forced to learn during his stint in prison.

Image via MGM

RELATED: 'Creed III': Michael B. Jordan Embraces His Burning Heart as He Takes on Jonathan Majors in New Teaser

Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff had a lot of love for Majors’ performance and called him “ferocious,” but said she wanted more of him. The Big Thing’s Kristian Harloff agreed and called Majors a “scene stealer.” Nemiroff also added that the introduction of Mila Davis-Kent as Amara Creed helped breathe new life into the franchise, which was echoed by Jana On Camera:

There was also a lot of anticipation from critics to check out how Jordan would fare in his first time directing a movie. The actor chose wisely, since this is a franchise he’s been with from the start (as actor and producer) and got to see and learn with his fellow directors and friends Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. how to shape up the story in the two previous installments. Critics had a lot of praise for Jordan’s directing, calling it “admirable,” the fighting sequences “next-level,” that he’s taken big risks for a freshman filmmaker, and that he has a promising future as a director.

Creed III punches its way to theaters on March 3.

You can watch the trailer below: