In 2023, the Creed legacy continues with Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut Creed III. Donning the gloves once more, Adonis (Jordan) faces a new rival, but this time the Heavyweight Champion will battle his past in order to protect his future. For the third film, the franchise's reigning champion commands both in and out of the ring, with Jordan taking over as director as well in addition to the leading role.

While sitting down with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub wanted to know what it felt like to see Creed III from the audience's perspective. Having co-written and helmed the first film, Coogler then served as executive producer for the subsequent sequels, making this third and final entry to the trilogy an emotional one. On top of his close involvement, these films reunite the filmmaker with Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, who has taken over the reins for his first time in the director's chair. Collider also took this opportunity to ask what notes, if any, Coogler had for the new director. Laughing, the filmmaker declined to disclose any feedback that he may have given to Jordan, opting instead to sing the film's praises:

"I mean, I'm not answering that, bro. I'm not answering that. Yeah, that's crazy. I mean, I'll answer what it was like. I'll answer that. Fantastic. That's what it was like. I was filled with a lot of pride for Mike, for Jonathan, for Tessa, for Phylicia, and for the young star that everybody's about to meet that plays Amara. But I was filled with a deep, deep, deep sense of pride for those... And my baby brother, who wrote the script. And along with Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard. I was just proud of them all. And I called Mike and told him. I'm not going to get into the notes."

Having previously worked with most of the cast, Coogler certainly has a deep attachment to the production. Going on to call Creed III a "unique movie," he noted not only the returning stars, including Tessa Thompson's Bianca and Jonathan Majors' co-starring role, but also his excitement for fans to meet an all-new character Amara, whose "young star" has yet to be disclosed.

Since 2015, Jordan has portrayed Adonis Johnson, the prodigy son of Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) rival Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The franchise revival followed Adonis as he trained with Rocky, the former World Heavyweight Champion, in a journey of physical and mental strength, leading to Adonis earning the title and crown. Now a family man, Adonis also had to face his own demons when he went head-to-head with the son of his father's killer Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu).

The franchise expertly opened up fresh storylines within the established Rocky universe, to then neatly wrap them up with each film's conclusion. With Creed III, Coogler's brother Keenan Coogler co-pens the screenplay that introduces Majors as Adonis' childhood friend Damian Anderson. Damian is recently-released from prison, but blood has gone bad between the two, leaving them to settle the score in the ring. Rounding out the cast will be Munteanu reprising his role as Viktor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Tony Bellew as "Pretty" Ricky Conlan, Selenis Leyva, and Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Burton.

Creed III hits theaters on March 3, 2023.Look for Steve's full interview with Ryan Coogler soon.