After a championship-worthy opening last week, it's clear there is just no stopping Creed III. The most recent chapter in the Rocky Balboa spin-off series, Creed III maintained its fighting spirit and took $7.52 million at the domestic box office on Friday, from just over 4,000 theaters. The figures put it on track to bring in a projected $26.7 million by the end of the weekend. Continuing its winning trend, the Michael B. Jordan-led movie beats out its Creed predecessors for the best sophomore weekend for any film in the spin-off saga.

The good news doesn't stop there for the boxing drama, which marks a directorial debut for Jordan, with it now on track to gross an impressive $150 million from North American theaters. Creed III's strong second weekend comes after it clobbered the competition during its first weekend in theaters. During its debut, the film brought in an outstanding $58.7 million domestically, pummeling expectations it would at best take $40 million. Evidently, Jordan's tale of tentative brotherhood and lasting loyalty resonated with viewers as the film secured its standing as the biggest sports movie opening ever in American film history. The success echoed proudly overseas too as it wrapped up its first week in cinemas with a confident $100.4 million at the global box office.

It's hardly surprising to see Creed III continuing to take flight globally because it does what any Rocky movie in the franchise has done to date which is unpack the real woes of life using boxing as the overarching metaphor. The film picks up seven years after the events of Creed II with Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Jordan) retiring having earned his spot in boxing history alongside Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) and his father Apollo (Carl Weathers). With the seemingly perfect life at his fingertips consisting of global glory and a beautiful family, Donnie is immediately uprooted by the return of his long-lost friend "Diamond Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors). After serving a lengthy sentence in prison Dame makes it clear the past is still very much in the present for him as he sets his sights on taking back the life he believes Donnie stole from him.

The fresh storyline has secured widespread approval from Rocky fans and newbies to the franchise alike. On the back of the movie's success, it looks like the Creed universe could see an expansion, something Jordan previously said he was certainly open to. According to a report from Deadline, Jordan has reportedly met with Amazon to discuss a string of potential spin-off projects across film and television. Amongst the stories believed to be on the table are an anime series and character-focused projects. This includes one on Donnie's daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) who made her debut in Creed III. Whatever happens next, one thing is clear, this is just the start.

Creed III is in theaters now. You can watch the trailer below.