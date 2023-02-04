Creed III is gearing up to bring a new level of grit to the ring with an authoritative soundtrack to match. The first single from the boxing epic's soundtrack "Ma Boy" has been unveiled. Released by J. Cole's Dreamville Records, the track features fiery vocals from American rappers JID and Lute and commands the same respect Michael B. Jordan's titular character oozes in the upcoming film's trailer.

The gloves are off on the track with the rappers pulling on various themes of brotherhood, success and legacy in a series of unapologetic lyrics. "Boy, boy, that's my brother, so play it cool," JID raps in the chorus. "He a fool, a tool, a loose screw. Pickin' on me, ain't no pick and choose. Either way that you look, it's a lose-lose." These lines roll perfectly in sync with the premise for Creed III which is set to see Jordan's Adonis "Donnie" Creed come face-to-face with his former childhood best friend Damian Andersen (Jonathan Majors). After spending the best part of his youth in prison, Damian is hungry for vengeance and wants a now very successful Donnie to pay the price of his lost years and the life he never got to live. Hence, the lyrics appear to lean into the intensity of Damian's return and Donnie's now lost love for him.

Other significant lyrics from the track, which have a notable impact, come from Lute. "They know I'm rooted in blood," the rapper starts. "Y'all just be lit off the hype, you know this really my life. I take a chance and land it, you just be rollin' the dice. My heart is as cold as Atlantic, I just be drippin' in ice." Given that Damian is a man that has been made in prison and feels like he should be in Donnie's position, even declaring himself the "better boxer", this bar screams Damian's perspective.

Image via MGM

What to Expect From 'Creed III'?

The bad blood between the pair is set to take center stage in the movie with both the trailer and promotional material leaning on an epic showdown between them. Although audiences have been teased with a small insight into their rivalry, just how deep-rooted and perhaps even justified Damian's anger is, is not yet known. There is also one scene in the trailer that alludes to Donnie being with Damian when they seemingly land in hot water with the police which hints perhaps things aren't as clear-cut as they seem.

With a strong opening on the musical front and what looks to be a confident directorial debut for Jordan, it looks like Creed III is ready to deliver both in and out of the ring. "Ma Boy" is out now and you can hear the new track below. Creed III hits theaters on March 3.