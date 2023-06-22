It's time to gear up for a major battle, as Creed III will be headed to MGM+ on July 9. The third installment from the Rocky spin-off franchise is headed to your home, as yet another streaming option is made available for the title after its premiere on digital platforms. Besides starring once again as Adonis Creed, the featured marked the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan. While he was busy stepping into the ring during the previous two movies, Jordan took the opportunity of exploring his abilities as a filmmaker with this new story about finding strength in a dark moment.

The sequel picks up some time after the conclusion of Creed II, where the protagonist defeated Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) in a gruesome battle. The challenge that Donnie would have to face this time was stronger than anything he had encountered before, as someone from his past was preparing to take everything he loved away from him. Years before the plot of the film began, Donnie spent a lot of time with his friend, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors). However, when they were caught by the police during a night of mischief, Damian was the only one who got sent to prison, after Donnie ran away.

Eventually, Damian would complete his sentence and was allowed to leave jail. However, he had created a very powerful resentment towards Donnie over the years, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation. Donnie wasn't prepared for Damian's return, as he was focused on creating a happy family with his wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson). Everything seemed to be going well for the new family, but Damian desired vengeance over anything else. Not even Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) could prevent Donnie form facing his biggest opponent yet.

The Success of Creed

Creed III managed to earn $275 million at the worldwide box office when it was released in theaters earlier this year. Given its relatively small budget, the sequel turned out to be yet another success for MGM and Warner Bros., who was in charge of distributing the film internationally. The number was also above the $173.6 million the first installment earned when it was released in 2015, proving that the audience's love for the characters has only grown with Creed story that reached the big screen. Jordan had previously mentioned that he's currently planning to work on a fourth Creed movie, but no official plans have been announced by the studio.

