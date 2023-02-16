The gloves are officially off and Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is ready for war in the latest teaser for Creed III. There are just weeks until audiences get a ringside seat to Donnie's showdown with Damian "Dame" Andersen (Jonathan Majors), someone he once considered a brother. After doing a hefty stint in prison Dame is hungry for the life Donnie has built and he makes no secrets about declaring his intent to rip it from beneath him. But, as the saying goes, blood (even if unbiological) is thicker than water, so it's no small feat for Donnie to go toe-to-toe with Dame. A new teaser for the boxing spectacle has revealed an insight into the mental toll the showdown will inevitably take on Donnie.

The clip is centered around Donnie's struggle with separating the person he once knew and had love for from the person he is confronted with now. It showcases a flashing montage of Donnie's life both as a champion boxer and as a young child who once really cared for Dame. "I need you to let go of your fear," a voice is heard urging Donnie in the voiceover. "Let go of the guilt, let go of whatever was and walk into what is." Perfectly depicting how life changes, the shot quickly transitions from a young Dame to him as a training athlete with a physique that can only mean business. It looks like the advice certainly hits home with the closing snippet spotlighting Donnie on top form as he throws a string of deadly punches in close succession.

The teaser comes hot off the heels of the final trailer for Creed III which leaned heavily into the demons that Donnie still carries in spite of all of his success. As well as carrying the weight of both his later father Apollo (Carl Weathers) and former mentor Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) respective legacies, he is also clearly tormented by something he buried in the past which Dame has riled up inside of him. The word "guilt" has come up a lot throughout the promotional material for the film alongside a shot of the pair holding their hands up in front of the police. This feels like a subtle nod to the idea that perhaps Donnie played a role in Dame getting arrested too or rather he simply feels like he did.

Image via Warner Bros

With Donnie now a father, husband and once the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, he has plenty to lose. Meanwhile, his counterpart has absolutely nothing to lose making Dame even more dangerous than Donnie. How this will play into the pair's hotly-anticipated fight will come to light in due course.

You can witness the ultimate showdown take place on March 3 in theaters. In the meantime, you can check out the new teaser below.