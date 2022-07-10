Tessa Thompson has a variety of roles under her belt already in her career. She is currently starring in Marvel’s latest release, Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as starring in season four of the hit series Westworld. But there's another upcoming role of hers that fans are excited to hear about: her part in Creed III, which she spoke about with to The Hollywood Reporter — specifically, working with Michael B. Jordan as both co-star and director.

Thompson plays Bianca, a singer-songwriter and Donnie's (Jordan) love interest, so the two share a lot of screen time. Of the project, she said, “It was so fun making [Creed III] in particular because Mike and I have such a close friendship and so much trust.” Jordan has led the franchise since 2015, but Creed III marks his directorial debut. Thompson revealed it was an interesting experience for her to work with him in that context:

It was so interesting because I wondered what it would be like for Mike to have to be a scene partner and a director. But when we were doing the scene work, he felt entirely in it. We got back into those character dynamics very easily. The only thing that was different was the time. We’d do the scene, and then he would have to go to the monitor sometimes to watch. So that felt a little different. But dynamically, we were just in the pocket of what we’ve been doing.

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘Creed 3’ Promo Poster Brings Michael B. Jordan Back as Boxing Champion Donnie Creed

Thompson also revealed that Jordan gave her ample freedom to further develop her character, and the duo actively worked to give Bianca more agency. She explains, “In the past, it’s been a lot of work to make sure that she has agency and an arc in the context of these sports films, essentially. I wanted to make sure that she’s not just moving the plot forward, and that she actually has something interesting to do.” Furthermore, she added:

And I typically do that work with the writers, which has been a great process thus far, but this time around, I could do that work more actively with Mike. I also had a lot more freedom to improvise on the day than the past ones. He gave me a lot of license to do that, so that felt different. But it didn’t change the dynamic between these characters.

Along with Thompson and Jordan, Creed III stars Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Jonathan Majors. The movie is currently set to be released on November 23.