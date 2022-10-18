As 2022 inches closer to its end, we can’t help but start looking to the early cinema releases of 2023 to know what’s coming our way along with the new year. One of the most anticipated titles from the first trimester is Creed III, which got its first adrenaline-fueled trailer today. The story will once more center around Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) making his way in the boxing rings and carrying on the legacy of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

The trailer follows up the stunning character posters released by United Artists yesterday, which plays up the rivalry between the title character and Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors). Details of the plot are still mostly kept secret, but the trailer reveals that Creed grew up knowing Damian, who was only recently released from prison at the beginning of the film, though they don't stay friends for long.

In addition, the trailer also gives us a taste of what we already expected to see, including a showdown between Creed and Anderson, as well as Adonis and Bianca's (Tessa Thompson) relationship and Damian threatens their stability. Notably absent from the trailer is, of course, Sylvester Stallone, who isn’t featured in the film series for the first time ever. Considering that Creed is also about a fighter stepping out of his ancestors’ shadow, though, it makes sense that the mentor sits this one out.

Creed III is a landmark movie in many ways, not only because it is the third round of a franchise that became a surprise hit, but also because it represents its lead actor’s directorial debut. Jordan is known, of course, for playing fan-favorite villain Eric Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther, and also for taking on memorable roles in movies like Fruitvale Station and his breakout performance on TV hit series The Wire.

The screenplay is written by Zach Baylin (King Richard) and Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy), based on a story by the franchise’s former director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). The cast from Creed III also features Phylicia Rashad, Selanis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus J. Mixson, and real-life boxing athletes Tony "Bomber" Bellew, Jacob "Stitch" Duran, Canelo Álvarez, and Florian Munteanu.

Creed III premieres in theaters on March 3, 2023. You can watch the trailer below: