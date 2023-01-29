Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III is the highly anticipated feature this Summer. Fans are eager to see Adonis Creed back in the ring opposite a formidable foe. The feature is going to be Jordan's directorial debut and he’s ready to take us on an emotional action-packed ride. A new teaser of the feature elaborates on the troubles Donnie must face to save everything he has built so far.

The clip shines light on the ‘brotherly’ relation Donnie had with his childhood friend-turned-nemesis Damian, played by Jonathan Majors. It also hints at their “unfinished business,” which will be the crux of the conflict between the old friends. To overcome his opponent Donny needs to “let go of whatever was and walk into what is.” The clip effectively establishes the theme of the upcoming movie "that is there’s no enemy like the past." There are some high-octave ring scenes coupled with Donnie's emotional stakes.

Creed III follows Donnie seven years after the events of the last film. The movie will see him thriving in his personal and professional life, however, when his childhood friend, Damian makes an unexpected return after being imprisoned for several years, Donnie finds himself caught in one of his biggest boxing matches that has more than professional stakes. For the upcoming feature, Jordan wants to build on the character arc established in the first two movies, and it seems like he has achieved it.

Image via MGM

The actor-director previously teased that "Creed III is not just your typical boxing movie." Though set in on Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky universe the Creed movies has taken their own shape and form. Jordan previously stated that the makers “wanted to take advantage of the emotional journey of the characters, and put that into the ring and have it pay off in a physical way." Jordan directs from a screenplay written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin and the story will test Donnie’s limits both physically and emotionally. The movie also marks the first feature sans Stallone’s involvement.

Along with Jordan as Adonis Creed and Majors as antagonist Damien, the movie features Tessa Thompson as Donnie’s wife Bianca Taylor, Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne. Furthermore, Tony Bellew will reprise his role as Ricky Conlan from the first film.

Creed III debuts in theaters on March 3, you can check out the new teaser below: