Ding ding ding! The Super Bowl trailer for Creed III is here and it packs a punch. The third installment of the boxing epic welcomes back Michael B. Jordan as Adonis "Donnie" Creed, the best friend of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and son of boxing champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Bringing a new fire to the ring, the brand-new trailer debuts just weeks ahead of the film's March release.

The latest high-intensity look sees a fresh fire ignited in a now very successful Donnie's belly after being confronted by a ghost from his past. Cue a thunderous entrance from Donnie's childhood best friend, fresh out of prison, Damian Andersen (Jonathan Majors). Unbeknownst to Donnie, who welcomes Damian into his gym with open arms, it's far from the brotherly reunion he thinks it is. Beneath the surface, Damian is steeped in vengeance and determined to take back the life he believes his former friend stole from him.

But its clear things aren't anywhere near as simple as that with various nods to the duo's "unfinished business." If there was any doubt their rivalry will take center stage in this film, there is also a suspenseful build-up to an epic showdown between the pair which sees them go toe-to-toe in a fiery battle inside the ring. In spite of Donnie's extensive experience as a champion fighter, it's evident Damian brings some new tricks that put even him on the back foot.

Image via MGM

Leaning into themes of loyalty, loss and betrayal, Creed III appears to carry the Rocky torch with force pulling on the same strings the iconic franchise did exceptionally well throughout its six-film run. This is especially depicted in the clear desire Donnie possesses to protect the legacy he's built on the back of both his father and Rocky. The trailer oozes fresh vigor in a string of powerhouse training montages that showcase how much more is on the line for both of them than just a title. For Donnie, it's clear this includes his family and legacy. Meanwhile, for Damian, it's his internalized right to the life he thinks he deserves.

Marking a directorial debut for Jordan, Creed III is set to see the Hollywood hero leave his mark on the franchise with him vowing it's "not just your typical boxing movie." This is apparent in the emotional undertone of the trailer which screams deep-rooted pain for both central characters. In an IMAX featurette for the film, Jordan previously explained how this was something he considered during the filmmaking process. "We really wanted to take advantage of the emotional journey of the characters, and put that into the ring and have it pay off in a physical way," he said. Creed III is certainly shaping up to be quite the contender to its predecessors.

Creed III hits theaters on March 3. You can watch the official trailer below: