The Big Picture Producer Irwin Winkler has confirmed that Michael B. Jordan will be returning to direct Creed IV, promising more of the magic that made the previous film a success.

Jordan's directorial debut for Creed III was visually stunning and filled with thrilling moments, staying true to the legacy of the previous films.

Not only was the movie a hit at the box office, but it also received critical acclaim, showcasing Jordan's talent both on and off screen.

Michael B Jordan created quite a storm as a first-time director for Creed III the feature looked stunning and felt exhilarating and maintained the same DNA as its predecessors. Jordan took double responsibility of leading the feature on screen and behind it and knocked it out of the ring. The movie was not only a commercial success but a critical one too and he’ll return to spread some more magic with Creed IV in the dual role. Producer Irwin Winkler recently confirmed to Deadline, Jordan “will be” returning to helm the fourth feature.

“We’re planning to do Creed IV right now, and we have a really good story, really good plot,” Winkler said. He further mentioned that the plans saw a delay “because of strike, like everybody else” but “probably a year from now we’re going for pre-production,” he informed the audience. The plans for the fourth installment were in place since the success of the previous installment and the makers are making good on those. It’ll be interesting to see which trick Jordan pulls out of his hat now as a filmmaker after breathing a new life into the franchise with Creed III.

'Creed III' Was a Massive Success

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Jordan helmed the feature from a screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin from a story they co-wrote with Ryan Coogler. It follows Adonis in a new phase of life where he’s an accomplished and retired boxer as well as a devoted family man. Things take a turn when a ghost from his past arrives as an old friend and threatens to take away everything Adonis has worked so hard for. The movie received appreciation for Jordan's direction, the story, performances, and fighting sequences.

Like its predecessors the movie was a mega box office success garnering $275 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing Creed film. It has a 95 percent critic score and 89 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie casts Jonathn Majors as the antagonist Damian, and brings back Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Wood Harris as Little Duke, Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, José Benavidez Jr. as Felix Chavez, Selenis Leyva as Laura Chavez, and Anthony Bellew as Ricky Conlan.

No further details about Creed IV are available currently. Watch out this space for future developmentsm and in the meantime you can stream Creed III on Prime Video.

Creed III Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Release Date March 3, 2023 Director Michael B. Jordan Cast Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashad Rating PG-13 Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Sports

Watch on Prime Video