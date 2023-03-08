Creed is undoubtedly an intriguing franchise that revitalized Rocky's legacy by providing audiences with a very engaging and anxiety-inducing storyline that has viewers on the edge of their seats. Although the Rocky franchise remains untouchable, there is no doubt that Creed has managed to spark viewers' interest and introduce its world to a younger audience.

Part of what makes the universe so intriguing is assuredly its well-written characters, whose backstories often play a big part in the film they appear in. To celebrate the release of a third Creed installment, we look back at some of the most memorable personalities in the franchise and rank them by likability, from Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew) to Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan).

This article contains spoilers for the new installment of the Creed franchise.

10 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan

Played by the real-life (former) professional boxer who competed from 2007 to 2018, Tony Bellew, the British Ricky Conlan (also known as 'Pretty') made his first appearance in the first Creed film, in which he is the main antagonist.

Ricky was the Light-Heavyweight World Champion between 2010 and 2015, and definitely one of Creed's biggest opponents. Temperamental, arrogant, and overly confident (although, to be fair, he is good at his field) are three traits that describe Ricky and can make him come off as an unlikable character. He also has serious anger issues.

9 Ivan Drago

Not only is Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) the main antagonist of Rocky IV and Creed II, as he also appears in Rocky V and in the first Creed; there is no doubt that the former Russian professional boxer and brief Heavyweight Champion remains a relevant character in the franchise.

Although an interesting backstory was provided (as well as a character arc shown through his actions towards his son, Viktor, by the end of the second installment), his personality still comes across as a somewhat unlikeable and insensitive person.

8 Viktor Drago

Ivan's son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu), definitely seems more like the sensitive type, though, on par with his dad, he holds a lot of grudges regarding his turbulent past. Much like Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) once mentioned, Munteanu's character is dangerous because he was "raised in hate."

A man of few words but incredibly talented, the determined Viktor has proven that his heart is in the right place by the end of the second movie. By the third installment (spoiler alert), he even shares a playful and friendly conversation with Adonis.

7 Damian 'Dame' Anderson

Jonathan Major's 'Diamond Dame' is the main antagonist of the new Creed installment. He is Adonis' biggest childhood friend and served a prison sentence at eighteen after defending Adonis from their abusive caregiver at a liquor store.

By that age, the aspiring professional boxer had already gotten much praise for his aggressive fighting style and undoubtedly had a bright future ahead. Unfortunately, his downfall obviously altered his path tremendously. When he appears in the newest film after getting out of prison, it's not hard to empathize with Dame and feel bad for everything he went through, so naturally, viewers find themselves rooting for him. He also has good character development towards the end.

6 Tony 'Little Duke' Evers

Son of Tony 'Duke' Evers (Tony Burton) — the former trainer of both Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) and Rocky Balboa — Tony 'Little Duke' Evers, played by Wood Harris, made his first appearance in the first movie as the owner of the gym Creed had once trained in.

Tony is assuredly a very witty, sarcastic, and funny character without trying too hard, which are obviously traits that make him a likable personality. He is also very good at what he does; as shown in the latest movie, Tony is a master motivator on top of being a great coach.

5 Mary Anne Creed

The wise Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad), the stepmother of Apollo Creed's child, is for sure one of the most likable personalities in the entire franchise. In addition to exuding huge heartwarming maternal energy, she was equally a brave, strong-willed woman.

Mary Anne was always ready to back up her family and do the most for those she loved. The spouse of the former Heavyweight Champion was originally portrayed by Lavelle Roby in the first Rocky movie, taken over by Sylvia Meals, and then picked up by Phylicia Rashad.

4 Bianca Taylor

Tessa Thompson's skilled musician Bianca made her first appearance in Creed, stealing both Adonis' and the viewers' hearts with her beautiful voice and fun-loving personality. She is now Donnie's fiancé, and the two share a wonderfully healthy relationship.

There are many great things about Bianca, but her willingness to fight for what she loves and believes is right is undoubtedly one of the character traits that stand out the most. She's also extremely supportive and caring of her loved ones.

3 Amara Creed

Although audiences had already met Adonis and Bianca's lovely child in Creed II, we only get a glimpse of her absolutely enchanting personality in the third installment as she is much more grown up in the film.

Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) inherited her mother's progressive hearing disorder and was born deaf. At only eight years old, she showcases a very determined, badass personality (although she's obviously just as loving and cheerful), as well as a developed interest in boxing (which, of course, her father totally supports).

2 Adonis Johnson Creed

The main star of the franchise is obviously a highly likable character. Played by Michael B. Jordan — who also directed the newest installment — Adonis is a very reasonable and fair character (although he can also be very impulsive).

A good-natured personality with great development, the professional boxer and current WBC World Heavyweight Champion is very noble and genuine. On top of this, Donnie is humorous, affectionate, and also highly determined — he won't stop until he has achieved what he has set his mind to.

1 Rocky Balboa

The only character that possibly exceeds Adonis' likability is his mentor and beloved "Unc," Rocky, though both characters are very easy to sympathize with. Much like Adonis, Balboa has always been a determined hard worker who actively fights for what he believes in and exceeds expectations.

Stallone's emotionally-intelligent character plays a very important part in the first two Creed films, as he is constantly offering good advice and mentoring Adonis to perfection. He teaches valuable lessons on self-worth, self-belief, and groundwork, but most importantly, he is a very caring being who really cares for his people.

