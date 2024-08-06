The Big Picture The Drago spinoff from the Rocky and Creed franchises is in development with hopes to start filming in 2025.

Michael B. Jordan plans to return for Creed IV after the success of Creed III, directed by Jordan himself.

Stay tuned for updates on Drago and Creed IV as no further details are currently available.

The Rocky and Creed franchises have gone on to surpass presumably all the hopes its creative minds ever envisioned. Spanning nearly ten movies, both franchises have covered the amateur beginnings of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to the glittering heights of being world champion for Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed. Over the course of their lengthy runs, both fighters have come across a number of formidable foes in the ring, and for Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) and Rocky, one of their most fearsome opponents was the Soviet boxer, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). The Rocky and Creed franchises have a way of seamlessly weaving family ties into its storyline, and its next spinoff, Drago, leans into that narrative.

In the aftermath of Drago's loss to Rocky in the 1985 sequel, Rocky IV, the boxer reemerges in Creed II, with his son, Viktor (Florain Munteanu) as a potential opponent for Rocky's pupil and Apollo's son, Jordan's Adonis. Fresh off portraying a menacing Byzantine general in the final season of Netflix's historical drama, Vikings: Valhalla, Munteanu has offered an update regarding the Drago spinoff. In a conversation with Screen Rant, the actor reveals that he and his onscreen father, Lundgren, have been developing the story for a while now. While the pair await feedback from key figures in the production process, they are hopeful for a 2025 filming start. Munteanu's comments on the matter reads:

"I'm the most excited about it. We have worked for a couple of years now on this project. I can confidently say that we're in a very good place right now. I think me and Dolph are very happy with where we are at right now. It's just a lot of people have to make decisions here, and we have to find a compromise. The tone of that movie has to be slightly darker than what we have seen in Creed just because those characters come from a different world, different environment, different upbringing. So we want to stay true to what the characters are, keep the essence of what the characters are. But we are in a very good place. Hopefully next year, we're going to hear more about what's going to happen."

There Are More Fights To Come

Should the Drago soinoff eventually make it to screens, it will be part of an ever expanding catalog of productions for films linked to the Rocky and Creed franchises. In the aftermath of directing his first film in Creed III, franchise star, Jordan, is inclined to return for Creed IV. Creed III was both a commercial and a critical success, and there are plans for another sequel, with producer Irwin Winkler saying late last year, “We’re planning to do Creed IV right now, and we have a really good story, really good plot,”

No further details are available currently for Drago and Creed IV. Stay tuned to Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can stream Creed III on Prime Video.

Creed III Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. Release Date March 3, 2023 Director Michael B. Jordan Cast Jonathan Majors , Wood Harris , Phylicia Rashad Michael B. Jordan , Tessa Thompson Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO