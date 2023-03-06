A highly anticipated third installment of the Creed franchise — a thoroughly engaging sequel to the Rocky saga (featuring the iconic Sylvester Stallone) that arguably revitalized the films' legacy — has been out since the 2nd of March. Starring Michael B. Jordan as protagonist Adonis Johnson, Apollo Creed's (Carl Weathers) son, the three compelling films that make the beloved franchise are anxiety-inducing, action-packed, and humorous with impeccable comedic timing. This time around, B. Jordan stepped behind the cameras and directed Creed III himself.

Now, if there is one thing in which the prized franchise excels, it is at delivering memorable quotes that motivate viewers to step up into the absolute best version of themselves. To celebrate the release of the newest installment, we gather some of the most unforgettable and inspirational lines so far.

10 "Sometimes We Think We Have to Do It All on Our Own. But We Don’t."

Adonis Johnson, Creed II (2018)

If there is one thing the Creed movies depict from the very start, it is how crucial it is not to be alone; especially when you're setting out on a challenging journey and have no idea what to expect next.

Alone time is important, but feeling supported by those around you is also key. So, whether the people in Adonis' life were pushing him to his limits or simply offering him a shoulder to cry on, the famous boxer has always had a small circle to back him up. The quote serves as a reminder that it is okay to ask for help and to open up about feelings.

9 "You Wouldn’t Be Any Good to Anybody If You Didn’t Do What You Love."

Adonis Johnson, Creed II (2018)

Equally an important message to take from the second film in the franchise, this quote is delivered by Adonis when he is having a conversation with Tessa Thompson's unforgettable Bianca.

When the two characters are arguing about the boxer's future, Michael B. Jordan's character highlights the importance of doing what one loves and feels is right, which can look like two very different things to two different people. At the end of the day, no doubt doing what you are passionate about is crucial to living a fulfilling life.

8 "One Step At a Time. One Punch At a Time. One Round At a Time."

Rocky Balboa, Creed (2015)

Yet another proof of Rocky's words of wisdom in the first Creed movie. Although technically, Stallone's character was mostly pinpointing the importance of being in the present moment when practicing the sport, the quote easily applies to everyday life.

It's not hard to catch yourself unconsciously living in the past or the future. Frankly, it happens more frequently than we realize. Rocky's line is a good reminder to practice grounding work.

7 "He’s a Grown Man. He Has to Heal From the Inside Out."

Mary Anne Creed, Creed II (2018)

As said by Phylicia Rashād's endearing and courageous Mary Anne, the spouse of the former Heavyweight Champion, Apollo Creed, and the mother of his son, healing is a fundamental aspect of one's self-growth journey.

Managing unwelcome, difficult feelings is not an easy job. In order for one to reach their true potential, having a look inside themselves and learning how to deal with emotional wounds (not just physical) is necessary.

6 "The Higher You Get, the Harder It Gets. That's Life."

Tony "Little Duke" Evers, Creed III (2023)

Tony's (Wood Harris) quote from the new film is pretty self-explanatory. Rising to the top is not an easy job. But staying there? Even harder. These lines make Creed III an effective legacy sequel, as it draws from lessons and themes from past movies while also introducing fresh ideas and inspiring messages of its own.

When breaking down Tony's quote, fans will find that it says how assuredly, many talented people in the world master their fields. However, there is a difference between sparks of brilliance and constant genius. Ultimately, having the ability to sustain excellence over an extended period is the real challenge.

5 "I Was Afraid I Couldn’t Live Up to His Expectations."

Adonis Johnson, Creed II (2018)

Living with the fear of not living up to expectations, although a relatively common thing to be scared of, is one of the most efficient forms of self-sabotage — which is why it needs to be let go.

Adonis' line just makes his character more three-dimensional, which is also why it is so good. Oftentimes, shining a light on a character's vulnerabilities just makes them all the more likable, human, and relatable.

4 "I Need You to Let Go of Your Fear. Let Go of The Guilt. Let Go of Whatever Was and Walk Into What Is."

Tony "Little Duke" Evers, Creed III (2023)

One of the quotes that stand out the most from the new film is undoubtedly Tony's. Nothing beats a line about self-growth, and this is one of them. Guilt and fear have always been Adonis' biggest opponents; by deciding to let them go, he is guaranteed to achieve greatness.

The empowering quote is instilled into Adonis Creed by Little Duke during the final fight of the film, which makes for a pivotal moment that incites Adonis to take action, stand up for himself, and fight the good fight.

3 "See This Guy Here Staring Back at You? That’s the Toughest Opponent You’re Ever Going to Have to Face."

Rocky Balboa, Creed (2015)

While Adonis was in training by the former boxing champ in the first Creed film, he made it a point to highlight the fact that there is no bigger opponent than the one Adonis sees in the mirror.

Whether inside or outside the ring, this statement remains true. At times, facing oneself is far from being an easy job; especially when, much like Creed, one comes with tons of baggage and great obstacles to overcome.

2 "I Did It Because It Was My Fight."

Adonis Johnson, Creed II (2018)

"I did it. But I didn’t do it for you. Or because of them. I did it because it was my fight. When I stepped into that ring, it wasn’t just about me," were the words that came out of Adonis' mouth when he visited his father's grave at the end of the second film.

Creed II undoubtedly featured father-son relationships at its center, shining an exceptional light on the heartbreaking bond between the two Dragos. However, it also depicted three very poignant moments by the end of the film, all of which reflected on fatherhood and expectations. One of them is Adonis speaking to Apollo's grave and highlighting the fact that he owed his success to no one but himself.

1 "If You Want to Change Things in a Big Way, Then You Gotta Make Some Big Changes."

Rocky Balboa, Creed II (2018)

As said by Stallone's iconic character when Adonis' training kicked off in the first film, big changes often lead to significant results. There is no doubt that Rocky is the perfect mentor, and this quote (among many others) just proves it.

Whatever struggle one is facing, baby steps are crucial, and this quote by "Unc" Rocky can easily be applied to just about everything — whether small or big, making changes as an effort to grow usually pays off in the end.

