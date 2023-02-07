Rocky is one of the greatest and most influential sports films of all time. Not only did Sylvester Stallone’s beloved classic take home the Academy Award for Best Picture, but it was an inspirational story for Stallone personally; the writer and star wrote the screenplay with little money to his name and convinced United Artists to let him star in the leading role that he had written for himself. Beyond the original film, Stallone navigated the Rocky franchise for multiple terrific installments and concluded the story in the emotional 2006 legacy sequel Rocky Balboa. While it didn’t seem like there was anywhere to go for the series with another installment, Creed showed the proper way to revitalize a franchise.

Released in 2015, Creed followed the story of Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky’s longtime rival and later friend, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). After Apollo’s death in Rocky IV, Creed examined what life would be like for an orphaned boy who was living in the shadow of a legend. Creed gave Adonis his own underdog story as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps and enter the ring. In order to get the best training possible, Adonis asks for Rocky’s help, allowing Stallone to revisit the role.

Rocky isn’t just a classic sports film, but the very embodiment of what the “underdog story” truly means. The story of a down-on-his-luck nobody who perseveres amidst institutional barriers has become a compelling template for many films, both inside and outside the sports genre. Considering how many franchises had attempted to do a “soft reboot” that essentially reworked the original film with different characters, Creed looked at first to be just another lazy reimagining. However, the reframing of the narrative that Ryan Coogler created allowed this classic story to be shown from a completely different perspective. Creed both modernized the themes of Rocky and stayed true to its essential message, creating a revitalization that now stands on its own.

Mapping Out A Narrative

Image Via Warner Bros.

An issue that most franchise reboots struggle with is adding on to a preexisting narrative without feeling like the story is being stretched out. There’s really no logical reason for Linda Hamilton to return for Terminator: Dark Fate or for Bill Pullman to appear in Independence Day: Resurgence, as their characters’ story arcs were sufficiently completed in the preceding films. Dredging up a new threat can feel disrespectful to a franchise’s legacy, but Creed acknowledges the history of the Rocky franchise in a respectful way. Rocky IV is one of the campiest installments in the series, but Creed looked at the realistic consequences that the film’s events left behind.

The maturation of the series was best shown in Stallone’s return to the role. Instead of feeling like a caricature of the role he was best known for, Stallone felt like he was adding a new dimension to Rocky as he struggled with old age, the death of his closest friends, and his lack of engagement with the world. It was emotional to see such a beloved character in turmoil, and the story is all the more inspirational due to Stallone’s involvement. Although Stallone had directed many of the previous films, Coogler gave him a fresh perspective, allowing the veteran actor to give the most mature and sensitive performance he’d given in years.

A New Hero For A New Generation

Image via MGM

Creed examines what an underdog story looks like in a modern context; while the original Rocky explored themes of economic disenfranchisement and the influence of celebrity culture, Creed is perhaps even more powerful because of its analysis of broken families. Adonis may have left an affluent job in order to train as a boxer, but he’s had to deny his identity for his entire life. Adonis never got to bond with his father and has had to hide his name. This gives him something to prove, leading to one of the most intimate scenes in which he loses a bout against Danny Wheeler (Andre Ward) due to overconfidence.

Adonis’ desire to make a name for himself gives him issues with anger that threaten to destroy his career before it even begins; he’s always looking for a fight, regardless of whether he’s in the ring. This was an interesting contrast to Stallone’s performance in the original, as Rocky’s soft-spoken sensitivity couldn’t be any more different. It creates an engaging, humorous, and heartfelt dynamic between the two. Adonis’ enthusiasm gives Rocky a purpose again, and in turn, Adonis learns to open up as his new mentor teaches him compassion.

Creed also improves upon the original with a stronger romantic storyline and female character. While Rocky’s romance with Adrian Pennino (Talia Shire) was charming in its time, she’s a rather simplistic character who isn’t given much to do in the sequels. However, Bianca (Tessa Thompson) is a skilled artist in her own right who struggles to make a name for herself in the same way that Adonis does. Thompson matches Jordan’s energy, particularly when the two characters challenge each other. It’s Bianca that calls out Adonis’ anger management issues; he won’t create a legacy of his own if he’s determined to make enemies.

Setting Up A New Franchise

Creed is the ideal reboot because it works equally well for long-time fans and new viewers. While those that know the Rocky franchise by heart will certainly enjoy the references and acknowledgment to prior films, the film’s story is a gateway for younger viewers to see themselves in the story. This is something that remains consistent in Creed II; the Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) is reintroduced through his direct impact on Adonis’ life. Keeping with the first film’s tone, Creed II explores the modern political structure of Russia through Drago’s abusive treatment of his son.

The Creed films draw just the right amount of inspiration from the Rocky series with an added sense of depth. Creed III introduces a new challenger to Adonis in Dame Anderson (Jonathan Majors); while the notion of a champion being challenged by a young superstar is familiar to those who saw Mr. T in Rocky III, it looks like there’s a more emotional connection between Dame and Adonis. Creed III will be Jordan’s directorial debut, just as Stallone directed four installments in the Rocky series. It feels like the torch has been passed.