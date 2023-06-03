Ding Ding Ding, it's time to get back in the ring and do it all again! That's right, the epic three-part Creed collection is now available in its entirety. Announced by Warner Bros. on Twitter, the Michael B. Jordan-led trilogy has been released in the stunning 4K Ultra HD, to really capture the magic of sports cinematography at its finest, Blu-Ray and DVD.

The Creed franchise was birthed on the back of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky empire, which chronicles the rags-to-riches tale of a small-time boxer who grapples with the real-life challenges outside the ring whilst dominating inside it. The tale sparked a powerful resonance with audiences who were able to relate to the trials and tribulations depicted in a truly honest way. However, it was the essence of hope maintained throughout the franchise that catapulted Stallone to lifelong stardom and made room for a legacy for decades to come. The Creed trilogy essentially carried that baton forward, this time spotlighting the story of Adonis "Donnie" Creed, the son of Rocky's late best friend Apollo. The tale in many ways follows suit pulling on the same threads that worked so well for the Rocky franchise. This largely includes capturing the struggles of the outside world and then embedding a tale of hope in times of darkness. Stallone was pivotal in ensuring the bones of Rocky remained as he reprised his heroic character for the first two films.

After two successful films that oozed nostalgia courtesy of Stallone's involvement, Creed III marked something of a new era for the franchise with Jordan taking on the directorial helm and Stallone no longer starring. In a notably darker take on the saga thus far, Creed III captured Donnie at the top of his game now looking to retire and settle down as a true family man. However, it is then he is confronted with a demon from the past in the form of his once best friend Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors). Donnie is forced to go toe-to-toe with the man he once considered a brother whilst carrying the weight of secret burdens, and shattered loyalty whilst protecting his family.

Image via MGM

Creed III Was a Knockout with Audiences

Jordan's new vision was a knockout with audiences and critics alike, racking up an impressive list of accolades including cementing itself as the biggest sports movie opening in American film history and a mammoth $224 million gross at the global box office. In a true nod of industry approval, the film was also celebrated by Creed director and Creed III producer Ryan Coogler. Its success has even opened the door to a reel of potential spin-offs meaning a new generation may get to enjoy the fruits of the Rocky legacy too.

You can get your hands on the Creed collection 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD box sets here and check out Collider's interview with Jordan below: