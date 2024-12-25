In the early 2000s, the resurrection of the slasher wave, kickstarted by Wes Craven's Scream, fell into a decline as audiences got bored of the usual whodunits and teenage protagonists. In 2004, horror transformed thanks to James Wans' Saw, which began the horribly named "torture porn" era. However, coming out around the same time, and getting in before the genre reset, was a smaller film called Creep. No, not the 2014 film with the same title by Mark Duplass. The Creep made a decade before was a British film written and directed by Christopher Smith. As a slasher, it aimed to do things differently by making the killer more monstrous and the final girl rather unlikeable. And then there was that subway setting, which was influenced directly by the John Landis classic An American Werewolf in London.

Part of the Idea for 'Creep' Came From 'An American Werewolf in London'

Creep was the feature film debut of British writer and director Chris Smith. Before the movie was even made, he lucked out big time in his casting, landing Franka Potente as his lead. Potente had become a major star thanks to 1998's Run Lola Run, and roles in big American blockbusters like The Bourne Identity and The Bourne Supremacy, with the latter coming out the same year as Creep. Having a known name is great, but Smith also needed an intriguing setup for his first horror film.

In an interview with the BBC, Smith explained that inspiration struck him while sitting on a subway train. During this ride, the lights went out temporarily, leaving everything completely black around him, and making the other passengers gasp. A few days later, Smith then read an article about London subway tunnels that could be used as an escape for the Queen, and where soldiers would sleep on bunk beds during World War II. That got him thinking. And so did a famous horror film. Smith added, "I also realised that nobody had never really made a big movie - with the exception of An American Werewolf In London - that was set on the London Underground. I had a go writing the script, and within a year it was financed and we were up and running."

Franka Potente's Final Girl Is Not Your Usual Stereotype

Creep's plot centers around a woman named Kate (Potente) who falls asleep on a London subway platform, only to wake up alone and the whole place locked up for the night. She has been forgotten, and now she's trapped and all by herself. That's already terrifying enough, with the dark tunnels of the unknown looming, but inside those tunnels a killer waits, and Kate must fight for her life.

One of the biggest tropes of slashers is that of the final girl. They are there to represent good and are almost always portrayed as very kind, shy souls who'd rather be reading a book than being with a man. Creep is refreshing in that it is not only made up of a more adult cast, but it refuses to make its protagonist easily likable. In the setup, we actually see Kate being mean to others around her. Chris Smith told the BBC that the idea was to create a character in Kate who you don't like but who you recognize in yourself. If you've ever been on a subway, you've probably been rude before too. He added, "I wanted to start off with a character that is mean and isn't your blonde loveable starlet." This choice makes Creep feel more real, and thus scarier, because Kate is a fully formed person, flaws and all, and not a well-worn caricature that had grown dull.

The Antagonist in Creep is More Terrifying Than Most Slasher Killers in a Mask

A premise, a setting, and a strong protagonist are all needed for any film to succeed, but for horror, none of that matters if your villain isn't absolutely terrifying. This is another area where Creep sets itself apart from the dregs of early 2000s horror. We're not getting another guy in a scary mask, but something much more unfathomable and horrific, turning Creep into not just a traditional slasher, but a monster movie too. I won't give away the reveal here, only to say that it will definitely raise the hairs on the back of your neck. Smith makes the wise choice to not just immediately throw this monstrous killer at the screen as soon as possible but has it lurking in the background or appearing only for a glimpse to kill before retreating again.

The Creep killer is eventually revealed in all of his disgusting glory. You see it, you learn its ways, and I can promise you that you've never seen a slasher villain quite like it. If you're a horror fan, and you've missed this one, give it a watch. You'll certainly never be able to sit on a subway platform ever again afterward and not see a creep hiding in the shadows ready to pull you into the darkness.

Creep (2004) is available to watch on Tubi.

