If you’re a horror fan, and you’ve scoured the genre’s catalog on Netflix, then there’s a solid chance that you’re at least aware of the Creep movies. These found footage modern classics are two of the most unsettling films that you can find on the service, all with a darkly comic edge riding under the surface. Creep and Creep 2 have developed a cult following over the years, with both of them continuing to live on years after their respective releases. Word of mouth and a wonderful aesthetic are two of the aspects that have kept this series growing in popularity over the years, so why haven't they churned out a third film yet? We all want it, and it sounds like the filmmakers do too. Where is Creep 3?

The problem sounds simple enough. It appears as though series director Patrick Brice and star Mark Duplass have been hacking away at a third installment since the release of Creep 2, all the way back in 2017 (yes, six years ago already). In a 2020 interview with IndieWire, Duplass made it clear that a third movie is indeed in the works, but that the team is having a hard time cracking the right story. As much as we all would like a third film, I think it's safe to say that no one wants it to be rushed. For what they are, the first two movies are near perfect. No one wants this series' standard of quality to be tarnished by a weak entry. That said, we will all be happy to take a third film whenever they offer it up!

The Creep Movies Are Brilliant Because They're Simple

In case you're new to these movies, the Creep series has an incredibly simple premise. Both found footage movies revolve around a videographer who travels to meet and film a mysterious man in a remote location, and as their shared experience goes on, things only get weirder. The first film follows Aaron (Brice), a videographer who is hired to film a day in the life of a dying man, Josef (Duplass), so that he can pass the video on to his soon-to-be-born child. The second film follows Sara (Desiree Akhavan), a YouTuber who ventures out to film Josef (now going by Aaron), who is now open about being a serial killer. These movies aren't complicated, but their simplicity is what makes them so great.

Where are Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice at With 'Creep 3'?

So, where's Creep 3? We all want it, and the filmmakers behind the series have hinted at it for years, so what's the current status? Well, in the same IndieWire interview, Mark Duplass laid everything out simply for fans by saying, "We’ve written it twice, and neither of those stories are good enough, and the reason is we almost didn’t make a Creep 2. We got lucky making Creep, as cogent as it is considering how we made it, and I didn’t want to disappoint people and I didn’t want to put out a stupid sequel." Fans everywhere likely agree with Duplass. We'd all prefer a third entry that can stand up alongside its predecessors, rather than just taking a third film because it has the Creep name attached.

Duplass elaborated on his feelings on nailing a third film by saying, "We decided to make Creep 2. We had to almost kill ourselves to make that movie as good as it was. I appreciate how many people liked it but I do feel like it wasn’t as good as it could have been, if I’m being perfectly honest. If we’re going to make a third one, it’d better be super inspired. We are trying and we are putting effort into it, but we are not good enough yet to make it worthwhile, so we are struggling. That’s really it."

It's been three years since this interview, and we're still waiting to close out this horror trilogy. Whether it finally arrives on our screens in five years or 30, I think we all just want it to be a worthy successor. Take your time, Brice and Duplass! In the meantime, check out Brice's brilliant teen slasher also on Netflix, There's Someone Inside Your House.

