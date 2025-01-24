There's been no shortage of mad science movies over the years, and the concept of bringing the dead back to life — either through physical reanimation or more abstract means — figures quite prominently in such stories. White Noise, starring Michael Keaton, made a decent enough impact on mid-'00s cinema, presenting Electronic Voice Phenomena as a creepy means to a supernatural end. In a not dissimilar vein is Patrick Biesemans's Creep Box, a vaguely supernatural, sort-of horror sci-fi that tinkers with the idea of science bridging the gap between the living and the dead, leading to dire consequences for all those involved.

Creep Box stars Geoffrey Cantor as Dr. Franklin Caul, a somber research scientist who has designed a contraption that simulates the voices of dead people with the help of "data and raw material" extracted from corpses. As with all good scientists, he invented this machine with noble intentions — to allow those still living to say goodbye to their loved ones. However, the big bad company he works for sees what it is capable of, and eyes up more lucrative uses for it, namely in the justice system.

Caul's tragic backstory is hinted at throughout the movie, only coming into focus in the final act. His wife died the year prior, and his relationship with his adult daughter is strained as a result. When he is not working, he is drowning his sorrows in red wine and falling asleep clutching a pillow, clearly pining for the human comfort he lost when his wife passed away.

The Science of 'Creep Box' Doesn't Quite Add Up

Despite a slow-burn pace, the movie gets straight into the action, with Caul and his bosses presenting his invention to a customer whose wife has recently died. Caul is quick to remind this man that the voice he will hear is not that of his wife, merely a simulation of her based on the data extracted, and keyword prompts fed to it at the start of the session. The idea is that these keywords have some relevance to the deceased, and will unlock their true self... or something. There's a lot of "...or something" in Creep Box. Of course, its nature dictates that we must receive a healthy dose of scientific jargon that explains what this invention does, and the why and how. The problem is, it is so light on the details that it's easy to miss exactly how this thing works, and on this occasion, the addition of an obnoxious Michael Rapaport-type character saying, "In English, Poindexter!" is sorely missed.

Each dead person's personality is stored on little cassettes that plug into the box, and after their loved ones have said their goodbyes, the data is meant to be deleted. However, Caul has kept a special stash that he has brought home. He explains that usually, the material degrades by itself, but there is one particular man whose cassette keeps working, and Caul begins to have conversations with him, the simulation talking back at him and asking questions it shouldn't. It's a little M3GAN, a little HAL 9000 — nothing that hasn't been seen before. But, at its core, Creep Box is a classic tale of grief pushing people to do things they wouldn't usually do, and our inventions becoming a little too sentient for our own good.

There Is a Lot of Untapped Potential in 'Creep Box'

Creep Box is really more of a character-driven narrative, and Geoffrey Cantor creates an understatedly sympathetic mad scientist in Dr. Caul. He is pretty meek and detached from the business side of things. He just wants to be left alone with his machines to get drunk and think about his dead wife. Cantor is undoubtedly the highlight of this not overly exciting movie. While it feels like momentum is gathering and some crazed outburst — from either man or machine — is on the horizon, it never happens. We get the scene in which Caul's extracurricular activities with his invention are discovered by his boss, and the only thing he can do to stop it all spinning out of control is to silence the guy permanently. But then things sort of fizzle out, and the movie ends surprisingly abruptly with no narrative conclusion.

It's a competently made film, with some decent supporting performances from Dan Cordle, Jamie Jackson​​​​​​, and Ian Lithgow as the guys he works with. Creep Box started out as a short film written and directed by Biesemans, and it certainly had the potential for a feature. The majority of the cast from the short film reprise their roles here, and there is a sense of familiarity and polish to the performances they give, as well as to Biesemans' direction. Perspectives and camerawork seem more considered, and there are some nice quiet moments of Caul in which we gain an understanding of who he is and what he wants, even though the script is limited in its emotional exposition.

The movie hangs on the nuances of Cantor's performance, but it never seems to come together. There are a lot of ideas and caveats about what his invention actually does and the problems it could cause (and solve). There is talk of the Department of Justice using it to gather evidence for unsolved crimes. They speak to the simulation of a young murder victim, who gives information about a suspicious man who may be the culprit. This is an interesting idea, but all that comes of it is the implication that Caul would lose control over his creation, and it would become just another asset in the machinery of business. Perhaps Creep Box is ripe for a sequel that could fully explore these ideas and expand the world in which this all takes place.

Ultimately, Creep Box has potential that it doesn't fully live up to. It needs some more narrative drive and a deeper exploration of what Caul's invention means for him and the world around him. Now that he is established and nicely developed as a character, it would be great to see what happens next, given the abrupt ending that leaves many stones unturned. Biesemans is a talented director who seems fond of this particular story, and he struck gold with the casting of Geoffrey Cantor. It may never be a large-scale sci-fi franchise, but there is certainly more that can be done with it, and it could go in some really interesting directions that build upon the nice solid foundation that has already been laid.

Creep Box is available on VOD in the U.S. now.

Creep Box

Release Date December 2, 2023 Director Patrick Biesemans Producers Noah Lang, Derek Rubin Cast Geoffrey Cantor Caul

Katie Kuang Sylvie

Dan Cordle Mr. Nichols Pros & Cons Geoffrey Cantor gives a solid performance as a lonely scientist on the cusp of greatness

An interesting premise with plenty of untapped potential

Good direction and cinematography Abrupt ending that feels unfinished

Lots of science jargon with limited explanation