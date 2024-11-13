Few found footage horror films have unnerved audiences as much as the Creep movies. Created by Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass, this duology introduces audiences to Duplass' Josef, a serial killer (and the epitome of well, a creep) who hires videographers before terrorizing them. Both movies show how he terrifies his victims with subtle hints of bloodlust, effective outbursts of emotion, and realistic examples of stalking to create a "movie" of their pain. It's a kind of unnerving approach that has made fans want a third iteration for years. So, there was plenty of excitement when it was announced that this series would be getting a spin-off in the form of Shudder's The Creep Tapes.

This series will offer new tales of Josef's terror and allow audiences more insight into how this man completely ruins those unfortunate enough to cross paths with him. Yet, as the movies made clear, these are only one aspect of the horrific figure that Aaron is. While it may be hard to recognize beyond his blatant attacks, these reveal so much about Josef's past and why he genuinely believes killing to be his "calling" — things that viewers need to remember if they want to understand the true horror behind The Creep Tapes.

You've Never Met a 'Creep' Like This

Image via The Orchard

While Creep and Creep 2 offer very different versions of Josef, each movie informs viewers about the typical process this man goes through when picking a victim. The first film sees him recruit the timid videographer Aaron (Brice) — whose name he steals for the sequel — and explain that he's dying and wants to film a day in his life for his unborn son who he'll never get to meet. What starts off as a quirky personality quickly becomes terrifying, with Josef first terrorizing Aaron around his forest cabin before stalking him for days after, culminating in an encounter that leaves an axe in Aaron's head and Josef declaring him "his favorite" while reviewing the film of his psychological torture.

The second film shirks this plot with two main changes: now going by "Aaron," (but we'll keep referring to him as Josef for consistency) he is having a mid-life crisis, and his new videographer, Sara (Desiree Akhavan), is not the weak-willed person he's used to. Their day of shockingly genuine fun devolves into a night of terror that leaves both stabbed, with Sara managing to get away but the film implies Josef finds her again. Superficially, these movies are scary, with each attack and ghoulish moment unnerving audiences. However, it's the way they investigate Josef's character that truly makes the Creep franchise one of horror's most disturbing.

'Creep 2' Reveals a Traaumatic Backstory for Mark Duplass' Serial Killer

Audiences learn quickly that the idea of friendship is important to Josef; that the man has an issue relating with others and that the people he chooses to terrify are the few he feels genuinely connected to. In fact, through his experience with the original Aaron and the glimpse of a typical victim viewers see in the sequel, watchers understand that Josef seems to have a twisted care for people he kills — he loves them more than anything and feels that killing is not only his calling but a way to keep them with him forever. He expands on this in a conversation with Sara, one of his very few vulnerable moments; he explains that as a teenager, he was offered a ride by a man who pulled out his own hair. The man tried to kill him before Josef was able to turn the tables and murder the stranger instead.

He laid with the dead body of his first victim and explains to Sara that he loved him, and that after this act he began to pull out his own hair, making him believe that by killing those he "loved" he'd adopt a part of themselves into himself. This traumatizing backstory explains how this killer's reign of terror began as well as his twisted beliefs around what he feels "called" to do. It's a disturbing, startling portrait of a fractured mind, and it works to explain not only the man's actions but the distorted way he views the world around him. In short, we get an insight into how Josef became such a creep.

'Creep' Shows You the Mind of Evil

Close

While Creep offered insight into this serial killer's mind, it's unclear how much The Creep Tapes will actually delve into the lore of its film counterparts. As established, Josef has a typical process for selecting and killing people, so there's a chance that the series will just be a few more examples of this horrid system with changes made depending on his current target. Yet even if these episodes don't directly reference the movies, it's undeniable how much the knowledge of Josef's past makes his murders that much more terrifying for everyone watching. To understand his motives means to know the sick emotions within his actions, the sickening form of love he claims to have for all those he kills and the way he expresses it in such gut-churning ways. Knowing Josef is to know the depths of his horror, and it will make each episode of The Creep Tapes that much more unsettling to watch.

The Creep Tapes Premieres on Shudder on November 15.