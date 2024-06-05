The Big Picture Finally, fans of Creep can rejoice as Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice are turning the series into a TV show, The Creep Tapes.

The new series will focus on tapes found in the killer's vault, with each episode centering around a different victim - it's already been filmed!

Check out Duplass's teaser on TikTok featuring the iconic "Peachfuzz" werewolf mask - the Creep Tapes are coming soon!

Fans have been waiting for the next installment in Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice's found-footage horror series Creep, since Creep 2 came out in 2017. The wait is over - but it won't be coming to theaters. Variety reports that Duplass and Brice are adapting the series into a new TV series, The Creep Tapes.

The series will center around tapes found in the "secret vault" of the anonymous killer from the series, who hires strangers to tape him before killing them. Each episode of the series, which has already been filmed, will center around a different victim. Duplass also teased the new series on his TikTok account. The short, distorted clip pans up on a man (presumably Duplass himself) as Richard Strauss' "Thus Spoke Zarathustra" (used, most famously, in 2001: A Space Odyssey) plays. As the camera reaches the man's face, we realize that he's wearing the "Peachfuzz" werewolf mask, featured in both Creep and Creep 2. As he attacks the camera, the video cuts to black, and the words "coming soon..." pop up.

What is 'Creep' About?

In 2014's Creep, Josef (Duplass), a man purporting to be dying of cancer, hires struggling videographer Aaron (Brice) to document his final days, so his unborn child can have a memento of his father. However, Josef's increasingly erratic behavior, including his fondness for an unsettling werewolf mask he dubs "Peachfuzz", soon drives Aaron away. Josef begins stalking Aaron, and eventually killing him, revealing that he's a serial killer who's done this many times before. In the 2017 sequel, Creep 2, Josef (now going by Aaron, having stolen his previous victim's identity) repeated the pattern with YouTuber Sara (Desiree Akhavan). However, this time he may have met his match - but his attempt to end his serial-killing career with a murder-suicide ends with him getting hit over the head with a shovel while Sara escapes...or does it?

Duplass and Brice co-created The Creep Tapes; Brice directed the series. Editor Chris Donlon executive produces, with Duplass, his brother and frequent collaborator Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn producing. The series is being shopped by CAA, and has not yet found a broadcast channel or streaming platform.

The Creep Tapes has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.