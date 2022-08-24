Just a few days following the report that Shane Paul McGhie would be stepping in for Skylan Brooks in the upcoming Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, Deadline is once again reporting new cast members will be making their way to the project. Brennan Keel Cook and newcomer Cat Shank are the latest additions to the growing cast of the film, which is currently filming in Bulgaria.

Cook will be joining the project as Mack, a member of the group known as the Scavengers, a group going against the titular Creepers group. Shank, on the other hand, will play Beth, a photojournalist that finds herself in the middle of the Creepers and Scavengers when they all find themselves in Paragon Hotel, a dilapidated hotel that is said to house a secret treasure. This will be Shank's feature film debut while Cook has previously appeared in Prime Video's 2021 film Encounter as well as several TV roles on series such as Snowfall, Fear the Walking Dead, Baskets, The Rookie, How to Be a Vampire, and The Grinder. As for future projects, he is set to appear in Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix alongside Christian Bale, Lucy Noynton, and Gillian Anderson.

The Creepers film is an adaptation of David Morrell's 2005 bestselling novel of the same name. Morrell is known for being the writer of 1972's First Blood which served as the source material for the Rambo franchise starring Sylvester Stallone. The plot of the film will see a group of urban explorers breaking into and investigating a decrepit and boarded-up hotel. While they first thought the building to be abandoned, they soon find themselves in the middle of a battle being fought between two other urban explorer groups that are in search of a legendary hidden treasure located in the building, along with a supernatural being haunting all involved. The film was adapted to screen from a script penned by Stephen Susco (The Grudge).

Image via ABC

Marc Klasfeld will be directing the Creepers film, which will mark the feature directorial debut of the famed music video and commercial director. In the past Kasfeld has worked with famous musical talents like Katy Perry, Slipknot, Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, and Twenty One Pilots, among others. Cook and Shank will be joining a cast of previously announced names that include the previously mentioned Shane Paul McGhie (Unbelievable) as well as Jake Manley (Midway, Holidate), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Laurence O’Faurain (Game of Thrones, Vikings), Nicholas Hamilton (It), Javier Botet (It), and Kai Caster (American Horror Story). Jordan Schur, CEO and Chairman of Suretone Pictures, serves as the film's producer with Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate co-funding the project.

Creepers is currently shooting in Bulgaria and does not have a release date currently announced.