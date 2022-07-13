Both Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate set to co-finance horror film, Creepers, based on the novel of the same name by author David Morrell. His novel First Blood and other writings are best known as the source material for the Rambo franchise. Creepers is expected to shoot this summer in Bulgaria. No word on casting yet, but popular director, Marc Klasfeld will direct the film.

The story is an interesting take on the haunted hotel trope. This time the haunted hotel is abandoned, and the ghost isn’t the only thing the protagonists have to worry about. The main characters are a group of urban explorers who travel from city to city to explore abandoned buildings. With this particular abandoned building, they might have bitten off more than they can chew as they are confronted with supernatural forces as well as cut-throat treasure hunters who are looking for some legendary loot.

Canadian-American novelist Morrell has written over 25 novels with international success. In 1988, he won an award for Best Novella from the Horror Writers Association. Besides novels, Morrell’s work can also be seen in The Chosen, a Captain America mini-comic book series, that ran for a year in the mid-2000s.

Klasfeld is best known for his work as a music video director. He’s directed over 150 music videos for many well-known artists including Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson. Though he has worked on projects, like commercials, Creepers will be his debut as a feature film director. Klasfeld spoke briefly about his excitement over the upcoming film, saying:

"I have waited decades to find the right feature film project to which I could truly dedicate myself. The passion I have found to make 'Creepers' all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can't wait for the world to see what we have in store."

Jordan Schur, CEO of Suretone Pictures, spoke about the partnership with Lionsgate, stating:

"I am pleased to partner on this special film with Lionsgate. After a decade in development, we have arrived at our destination with a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge. We could not ask for a better partner in Lionsgate who share our passion and excitement to bring the world this amazing roller-coaster of a story."

Lionsgate’s Executive VP of Acquisitions, Eda Kowan, responded to the collaboration, saying:

"We are excited to work with Jordan and the team at Suretone along with Marc Klasfeld to bring this supernatural adventure thriller to audiences everywhere."

With the talented writing behind Creepers, the film has all it takes to become a great thrilling supernatural horror movie. It will be interesting to see what Klasfeld brings with this film. Creepers does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates!