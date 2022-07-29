Supertone Pictures and Lionsgate announce the cast for the upcoming horror film, Creepers. The film is expected to begin production in Bulgaria this week. Creepers follows a group of people that explore abandoned urban areas for fun. Unfortunately, their newest location, a long-since emptied and boarded-up hotel, may prove to be more dangerous than they previously thought as the group finds themselves between two fighting gangs in search of hidden treasure said to be located in the dilapidated building. If that wasn’t enough for these unlucky protagonists, a supernatural spirit is also making itself known. Needless to say, it’s not happy that its home is being invaded by strangers.

Jake Manley (Midway, Holidate Infamous) is expected to star as Rick, the official leader of the Creepers. Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play Diane, an unofficial leader of the Creepers, and Rick’s rebellious girlfriend. Francesca Reale (Stranger Things) stars as Cora, a parkour expert and somewhat moral compass, “the key in the group who opens doors wherever they’re closed while keeping everyone honest.” Laurence O’Faurain (Game of Thrones, Vikings) will play Balenger, a mysterious and powerful stranger with a secret.

Nicholas Hamilton (It, It: Chapter Two) will play Tod, the leader of the brutal rival group called Scavengers. Javier Botet (It, It: Chapter Two) stars as a supernatural creature who lives in the abandoned Paragon Hotel. Skylan Brooks (The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete) will play Vernon, the wise-cracking tech-savvy 4th Creeper who is in love with Cora. Last but not least, Kai Caster (American Horror Story) will star as JD, an ex-Creeper member who was exiled after breaking their code and betraying the group by joining another rival group called Scavs.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Creepers': David Morrell Horror Novel Gets Feature Adaptation From Director Marc Klasfeld

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Marc Klasfeld, a popular music video director for several popular artists, including Katy Perry, Slipknot, Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Twenty One Pilots, and more.

Klasfeld spoke about the upcoming film and its “truly amazing cast,” saying:

We have assembled a truly amazing cast for Creepers who share the incredible passion of myself and Jordan to bring this one-of-a-kind horror-adventure story to life. After so many painstaking years in development to get our script right, to be completely honest, I find myself enormously excited to begin shooting.

The film is being produced by Jordan Schur of Suretone Pictures, who also discussed Creepers’ casting, stating:

We couldn't have asked for a more outstanding cast or a more accomplished crew as we launch principal photography here in Bulgaria this week. Creepers is up and running with everyone amped, and it’s going to be quite the ride.

It’ll be interesting to see how this film plays out as it puts a unique spin on the haunted hotel trope found in many horror stories spanning across all media. The story aside, the announced cast members have definitely shown they have a knack for horrors and thrillers, so this will definitely be worth watching for fans of their previous work. Speaking of the horror genre, Collider has compiled a list of notable horror films that has given everyone nightmares at one time or another. Check out the compilation below: