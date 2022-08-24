It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).

The film is based on the 2005 bestselling novel of the same name by David Morrell, who also wrote the 1972 novel First Blood which served as the source material for the Sylvester Stallone-starring Rambo franchise. The plot of the film will see a group of urban explorers breaking into and investigating a decrepit and boarded-up hotel. While they first thought the building to be abandoned, they soon find themselves in the middle of a battle being fought between two other urban explorer groups that are in search of a legendary hidden treasure located in the building, along with a supernatural being haunting all involved.

McGhie appeared alongside Toni Collette, Kaitlyn Dever, and Merritt Wever as the recurring character Connor in Netflix's 4x Emmy nominated limited series Unbelievable. He also plays Landon in the romantic drama film series After based on the novel series of the same name by Anna Todd, you may also recognize him from the Paramount comedy What Men Want. He also stars in El Tonto, the upcoming comedy and feature directorial debut of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day.

Creepers is the feature directorial debut of popular music video and commercial director Marc Klasfeld, who has an extensive catalog and has worked with many notable musical artists such as Katy Perry, Slipknot, Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, and Twenty One Pilots, among others. Along with McGhie, the film will also star Jake Manley (Midway, Holidate), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Laurence O’Faurain (Game of Thrones, Vikings), Nicholas Hamilton (It), Javier Botet (It), and Kai Caster (American Horror Story). The film is being produced by Jordan Schur, CEO and Chairman of Suretone Pictures, with Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate both co-funding the project.

Creepers is currently shooting in Bulgaria and does not have a release date currently announced.